Marcano's Big Night Leads Indians To Third Straight Win Over Bats
April 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Tucupita Marcano roped a career-high three doubles as the Indianapolis Indians secured their third straight victory over the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday night, 5-3. The Indians can secure their first series win of the season with a victory on Saturday afternoon.
Indians Record: 3-4
Louisville Record: 2-5
WP: J.C. Flowers (1-0)
LP: Brandon Williamson (0-1) SV: John O'Reilly (1)
Check out the Indianapolis Indians Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 7, 2023
- Bisons Drop Twin Bill to Worcester Despite Big Night from Otto Lopez - Buffalo Bisons
- Robinson, Bats Fall 5-3 to Indians on Friday Night - Louisville Bats
- Memphis Bats Stay Quiet in Shutout Loss to Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Marcano's Big Night Leads Indians To Third Straight Win Over Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Worcester Sweeps Doubleheader in Buffalo Friday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- Sounds' Gloves Shine in Shutout Win - Nashville Sounds
- Varland Fans Nine in Season Debut, Saints Down I-Cubs 6-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Mud Hens Fall to Storm Chasers 9-4 - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders Earn Victory Over IronPigs - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Walk Off For First Home Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Hand I-Cubs First Loss of Season - Iowa Cubs
- Jumbo Shrimp Topple Bulls 4-3 - Durham Bulls
- Knights Drop Both Games on Friday to Clippers - Charlotte Knights
- April 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Move, April 7 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 7, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Worcester, DH (5:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings, Mets Postponed Friday - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians Sweep Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers Postponed Friday in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stripers Postponed Friday in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Friday Night's Game vs. Gwinnett Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- Mets and Red Wings Postponed on Friday Because of Cold Weather, Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday at 1:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Jesse Scholtens Promoted to White Sox - Charlotte Knights
- Marlins Send Okert on Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 7 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings: Homestand Highlights April 11-16 - Rochester Red Wings
- Treasure Island Resort & Casino and St. Paul Saints Make Commitment to Youth Development Through "Goin' Yard for Youth" Charitable Giving Program - St. Paul Saints
- 2023 Meet the Syracuse Mets: Saturday, April 22nd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Marcano's Big Night Leads Indians To Third Straight Win Over Bats
- Indians Sweep Bats
- Indians Earn Doubleheader Sweep in Louisville
- Doubleheader Information: Indianapolis Indians (0-4) at Louisville Bats (2-2)
- Indianapolis at Louisville Postponed Due to Inclement Weather