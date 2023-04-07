Marcano's Big Night Leads Indians To Third Straight Win Over Bats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Tucupita Marcano roped a career-high three doubles as the Indianapolis Indians secured their third straight victory over the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday night, 5-3. The Indians can secure their first series win of the season with a victory on Saturday afternoon.

Indians Record: 3-4

Louisville Record: 2-5

WP: J.C. Flowers (1-0)

LP: Brandon Williamson (0-1) SV: John O'Reilly (1)

