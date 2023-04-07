2023 Meet the Syracuse Mets: Saturday, April 22nd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

SYRACUSE, NY - The 2023 "Meet the Syracuse Mets" charity fundraiser, presented by Coca-Cola, will take place on Saturday, April 22nd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Metropolitan Club at NBT Bank Stadium.

The event is designed for fans to get up close and personal with the Syracuse Mets while raising funds for two local organizations. All net proceeds from ticket sales and the auction will be donated to the Syracuse Challenger Baseball League and the United Way of CNY to benefit the Syracuse Police Athletic/Activities League.

The Event will feature a meet and greet with your 2023 Syracuse Mets coaching staff and players, autographs, pictures, and a Q&A with manager Dick Scott. There will also be an online auction featuring Syracuse Mets experience packages, autographed memorabilia from the New York Mets and Syracuse Mets, plus items from local CNY businesses.

"Baseball is finally back and so is Meet the Mets! I love this event because it is a great way to introduce our new team to our fans while also supporting wonderful organizations like Syracuse Challenger & Syracuse PAL," said Jason Smorol, general manager. "This event was put on hold due to Covid and we are excited to bring it back here at the Stadium in a much more relaxed, intimate environment."

Syracuse Challenger Baseball is the largest single-district Little League International Challenger Baseball program for children and adults with special needs in the country. The goal of Challenger Baseball is to create friendships among players, parents, and volunteers through the game of baseball. The league is free for all players. Syracuse Challenger Baseball serves more than 200 players.

The Syracuse Police Athletic/Activities League is a youth development program that brings youth and cops together in a non-law enforcement setting. The Syracuse PAL features a baseball program that helps provide youth support and skill-building through mentoring and engaging activities in partnership with city, county, and state law enforcement agencies alongside community partners and volunteers.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, April 10th at 10 a.m. Tickets are $35 per person (all ages), and only 200 tickets are available for sale. Tickets include entry into the event, a commemorative autograph signature card, Hors d'oeuvres, soda, and water. A cash bar will also be available. Tickets can be purchased at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium in-person or over the phone (315-474-7833) during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

The event is being underwritten by Coca-Cola Northeast to help cover costs so more of the proceeds can go to the organizations.

