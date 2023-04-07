Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Move, April 7

April 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







Please note the following roster moves that affect the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp:

-LHP Steven Okert has been assigned to Jacksonville on an MLB rehab assignment presented by H2 Health. He will wear No. 25.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.