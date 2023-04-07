Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Move, April 7
April 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
Please note the following roster moves that affect the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp:
-LHP Steven Okert has been assigned to Jacksonville on an MLB rehab assignment presented by H2 Health. He will wear No. 25.
