Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Worcester, DH (5:05 p.m.)

April 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Game 1: RHP Casey Lawrence (0-1, 3.60) vs. RHP Bryan Mata (NR) Game 2: RHP Zach Thompson (0-0, 6.75) vs. LHP Chris Murphy (NR)

Today's Game

This evening, the Buffalo Bisons host the Worcester Red Sox and take the field for a doubleheader as part of the first homestand of the season at Sahlen Field. The first three days of the series were postponed due to field conditions and inclement weather. The now five-game set will conclude on Sunday before an off day on Monday. Then the Herd will head to Rochester for a six-game series.

Last Game: BUF 3, SWB 2 F/10

The Bisons picked up their second win of the season, knocking off the RailRiders in extra innings. After falling behind 1-0 after the 5th inning, OF Wynton Bernard got the Herd back on track with an RBI single in the top of the 6th.

The game stayed locked at 1 through 9 innings before Bernard knocked in UTL Otto Lopez and UTL Davis Schneider via a double to left field, clearing the way for RHP Thomas Hatch to collect his first save of the season.

Worcester Red Sox (0-0)

The Bisons and Worcester Red Sox are meeting for their first of four season series, including a pair at Sahlen Field. The WooSox will return to Downtown Buffalo for another six-game series from June 28-July 3. They will also host the Bisons twice at Polar Park this year. The team teams will meet in Worcester for the first time this year May 2-7.

Today's Game 1 Starter

RHP Casey Lawrence is scheduled to take the hill with the Bisons for the second time this season, in the front end of the doubleheader. Lawrence did not allow a walk while striking out eight in his five-inning Opening Day start last Friday against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Today's Game 2 Starter

RHP Zach Thompson will be making his second start for the Bisons this season. The 29-year-old righty went four innings for Buffalo in his 2023 debut, receiving a no decision against the RailRiders last Saturday. Thompson struck out three without allowing a walk in the process.

Wynton Bernard

OF Wynton Bernard had all three RBI for Buffalo in the win on Sunday, notching his first 2B of the season in extra innings to put the Herd ahead for good in Moosic. Bernard had a career-high 31 2B last year in Triple-A, and picked up right where he left off this year.

Blue Jays Update

The Toronto Blue Jays (4-3) won their third straight game, as well as the series, against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, 6-3. RHP Kevin Gausman pitched six scoreless innings, while 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a home run for the second straight game to help lead the offense. The Blue Jays are in Anaheim to face the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game set starting at 9:38 p.m. tonight.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.