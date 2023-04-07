Robinson, Bats Fall 5-3 to Indians on Friday Night

April 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







Louisville, KY - Chucky Robinson and TJ Hopkins combine for five of Louisville's eight hits as the Bats (2-5) drop game four of the series 5-3 to the Indianapolis Indians (3-4) at Louisville Slugger Field

Similar to last night's action, Indianapolis got in the score column first, tallying a run in the opening frame of the game.

Neither team was able to get much going after the first, as both starters made easy work of the opposition.

The Indians struck again in the fifth, plating two more runs on three hits to push their lead to 3-0 midway through the game.

In his second start of the season, Brandon Williamson (0-1, 6.14) scattered five hits across 4.1 innings, allowing three runs, all earned, with five walks and three strikeouts.

Louisville broke through in the home half of the fifth, scoring two runs of its own. Matt Reynolds kicked the action off with a lead-off double, his first of the season. Reynolds moved to third on a ground out by Chuckie Robinson before Alejo Lopez brought him home with a two out single to center field. In the next at-bat, Michael Siani drew a walk to keep the inning alive for Reds rehabber Nick Senzel who came through with an RBI single to center field to get the Bats back within one at 3-2.

Indianapolis answered the Bats rally in the following frame, adding a run to extend its lead back to two at 4-2.

The Bats continued to battle, scratching across a run in the bottom of the eighth. Reynolds drew a one out walk to start the rally before TJ Hopkins and Robinson strung together back-to-back singles to bring Reynolds home and cut into the Indians lead, down 4-3.

Indianapolis added one final insurance run in the top of the ninth before sitting the Bats down in order in the final frame of the game, sealing the 5-3 loss for Louisville.

The Bats and Indians will continue their series, playing Game Five tomorrow afternoon, Saturday, April 8 with first pitch set for 1:05 pm E.T. for Kids Opening Day at Louisville Slugger Field. Righty Chase Anderson (0-0, 3.60) will take the mound for Louisville, facing off against right-hander Mike Burrows (0-0, 1.80) for Indianapolis.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.