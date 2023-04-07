Sounds' Gloves Shine in Shutout Win
April 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Nashville Sounds rode a dazzling defensive performance to victory over Memphis, dispatching the Redbirds 3-0 on Friday night at AutoZone Park to even the series. The Sounds have blanked the Redbirds twice in the last 24 hours.
Sal Frelick's sensational diving play in the bottom of the third kept two Redbird runs off the board and the game scoreless. After Memphis' Luken Baker knocked leadoff double in the fourth, Alex Jackson caught him napping at second base, picking him off on the way to another clean inning by Nashville. Tyler Naquin made an excellent play of his own to start the home sixth, venturing into foul ground in right and making a sliding catch. Abraham Toro followed it up with a diving stop at third base.
Offensively, the Sounds slashed 10 hits, breaking into the run column against Redbirds starter Dakota Hudson (L, 0-1) in the fourth when Blake Perkins plated the game's first run with a bases-loaded single. In the fifth, Naquin singled in Eddy Alvarez before Toro doubled him in on a bizarre and controversial fly ball down the left-field line to push the lead to three.
Colin Rea tossed four scoreless frames, punching out five hitters. Janson Junk (W, 1-0) came in and cruised the rest of the way, striking out two and earning the win. The duo combined to allow just seven men aboard.
Jon Singleton, Toro, Perkins and Alvarez each knocked two hits.
Game four of the series is tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Right-hander Pedro Fernandez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the ball for the Sounds against Memphis southpaw Connor Thomas (0-0, 10.38 ERA).
Post-Game Notes
* Colin Rea matched a team season-high with five strikeouts. Janson Junk (April 2) and Elvis Peguero (April 1, G1) have also punched out five in a game this season. * The Sounds had four players collect multiple hits, the first time this has happened in 2023. The last time four players had a multi-hit game was September 27, 2022 vs. Memphis, when Monasterio (3), Joey Wiemer, Navarreto and Esteury Ruiz each collected multiple hits. * Nashville's last combined nine-inning shutout came on September 17, 2022 vs. Jacksonville when Caleb Boushley (6 IP), Jake Cousins (1 IP) and Lucas Erceg (2 IP) shut out the Jumbo Shrimp.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 7, 2023
- Bisons Drop Twin Bill to Worcester Despite Big Night from Otto Lopez - Buffalo Bisons
- Robinson, Bats Fall 5-3 to Indians on Friday Night - Louisville Bats
- Memphis Bats Stay Quiet in Shutout Loss to Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Marcano's Big Night Leads Indians To Third Straight Win Over Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Worcester Sweeps Doubleheader in Buffalo Friday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- Sounds' Gloves Shine in Shutout Win - Nashville Sounds
- Varland Fans Nine in Season Debut, Saints Down I-Cubs 6-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Mud Hens Fall to Storm Chasers 9-4 - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders Earn Victory Over IronPigs - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Walk Off For First Home Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Hand I-Cubs First Loss of Season - Iowa Cubs
- Jumbo Shrimp Topple Bulls 4-3 - Durham Bulls
- Knights Drop Both Games on Friday to Clippers - Charlotte Knights
- April 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Move, April 7 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 7, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Worcester, DH (5:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings, Mets Postponed Friday - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians Sweep Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers Postponed Friday in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stripers Postponed Friday in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Friday Night's Game vs. Gwinnett Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- Mets and Red Wings Postponed on Friday Because of Cold Weather, Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday at 1:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Jesse Scholtens Promoted to White Sox - Charlotte Knights
- Marlins Send Okert on Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 7 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings: Homestand Highlights April 11-16 - Rochester Red Wings
- Treasure Island Resort & Casino and St. Paul Saints Make Commitment to Youth Development Through "Goin' Yard for Youth" Charitable Giving Program - St. Paul Saints
- 2023 Meet the Syracuse Mets: Saturday, April 22nd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.