Stripers Postponed Friday in Norfolk

April 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Tonight's 6:35 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game is set to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 31 at Harbor Park. The first of two seven-inning games will start at 5:35 p.m. Both games will air on MyCountry993.com with the broadcast starting at 5:20 p.m.

Next Game (Saturday, April 8): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park. RHP Nolan Kingham (0-0, 6.00 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (0-0, 3.86 ERA) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 11): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 11:05 a.m. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. The Stripers will welcome area students for Education Day at Coolray Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.