Stripers Postponed Friday in Norfolk
April 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Tonight's 6:35 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game is set to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 31 at Harbor Park. The first of two seven-inning games will start at 5:35 p.m. Both games will air on MyCountry993.com with the broadcast starting at 5:20 p.m.
Next Game (Saturday, April 8): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park. RHP Nolan Kingham (0-0, 6.00 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (0-0, 3.86 ERA) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 11): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 11:05 a.m. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. The Stripers will welcome area students for Education Day at Coolray Field.
