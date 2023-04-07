Mud Hens Fall to Storm Chasers 9-4

TOLEDO, OH - The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 9-4, marking the first loss on the road for Toledo this season.

On the very first pitch of the game, Akill Baddoo slugged a triple down the left field line to get the game going, Baddoo then scored after a passed ball giving the Mud Hens a 1-0 lead after the top of the first inning.

The Storm Chasers wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first from an RBI single from Tyler Gentry and an RBI double from CJ Alexander.

Brendon Davis took it upon himself to tie the game for the Hens, hitting a solo homerun to left field, tying it at two.

Two more runs would cross the plate for the Storm Chasers in the bottom of the second inning. An RBI double from Samad Taylor and RBI single from Maikel Garcia allowed the Storm Chasers to take a 4-2 lead.

Logan Porter hit a solo homerun to add to the Storm Chasers' lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Storm Chasers would bring three more runs across the plate after and RBI single from Gentry, a passed ball allowed a run to score and a sacrifice fly to grow the Storm Chasers lead 8-2.

The Storm Chasers took advantage of a Mud Hens mistake as Angello Castellano would hit a two-out double after Parker Medows lost the ball in the sky, allowing the ninth run in five innings to score.

The first scoreless inning of the game would be the sixth inning but it wouldn't last long as in the top of the seventh inning, Tyler Nevin would hit an RBI single to score Zack Short.

The Mud Hens would try to battle back in the ninth inning after Andrew Knapp led of the inning with a triple, he would then score after Akil Baddoo knocked him in with a single.

This loss snaps a three game win streak for the Mud Hens and the first loss for a road game this season.

