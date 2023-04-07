Memphis Bats Stay Quiet in Shutout Loss to Nashville

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds were shut out once again at the hands of the Nashville Sounds on Friday night at AutoZone Park by a final score of 3-0.

On the night, six Memphis batters reached base safely in 33 plate appearances. First baseman Luken Baker continued his tremendous start to the season, tallying two more base hits to bring his season total to 10, tied for fifth most in the International League.

Starting pitcher Dakota Hudson (0-1) lasted 4.2 innings, allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits, one walk and struck out four Sounds batters. Left-handed pitcher Andrew Suarez retired all seven batters he saw in relief, while left-handed reliever Genesis Cabrera provided 2.0 scoreless innings of one-hit baseball.

The shutout marks the second time in the last three games in which the Redbirds (3-4) have been shut out by Nashville pitching. Starting pitcher Colin Rea and reliever Janson Junk combined for the shutout, with Junk earning the win after 5.0 innings pitched of two hit, one walk and two strikeout baseball.

With the win, Nashville (4-3) evens the series at two games apiece with two games remaining to close out Opening Week in Memphis.

The Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, April 8 to take on the Nashville Sounds (4-3) at 3:05 p.m. for the season's first Bark at the Park. Left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas is scheduled to start for Memphis.

