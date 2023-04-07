Memphis Bats Stay Quiet in Shutout Loss to Nashville
April 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds were shut out once again at the hands of the Nashville Sounds on Friday night at AutoZone Park by a final score of 3-0.
On the night, six Memphis batters reached base safely in 33 plate appearances. First baseman Luken Baker continued his tremendous start to the season, tallying two more base hits to bring his season total to 10, tied for fifth most in the International League.
Starting pitcher Dakota Hudson (0-1) lasted 4.2 innings, allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits, one walk and struck out four Sounds batters. Left-handed pitcher Andrew Suarez retired all seven batters he saw in relief, while left-handed reliever Genesis Cabrera provided 2.0 scoreless innings of one-hit baseball.
The shutout marks the second time in the last three games in which the Redbirds (3-4) have been shut out by Nashville pitching. Starting pitcher Colin Rea and reliever Janson Junk combined for the shutout, with Junk earning the win after 5.0 innings pitched of two hit, one walk and two strikeout baseball.
With the win, Nashville (4-3) evens the series at two games apiece with two games remaining to close out Opening Week in Memphis.
The Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, April 8 to take on the Nashville Sounds (4-3) at 3:05 p.m. for the season's first Bark at the Park. Left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas is scheduled to start for Memphis.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 7, 2023
- Bisons Drop Twin Bill to Worcester Despite Big Night from Otto Lopez - Buffalo Bisons
- Robinson, Bats Fall 5-3 to Indians on Friday Night - Louisville Bats
- Memphis Bats Stay Quiet in Shutout Loss to Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Marcano's Big Night Leads Indians To Third Straight Win Over Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Worcester Sweeps Doubleheader in Buffalo Friday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- Sounds' Gloves Shine in Shutout Win - Nashville Sounds
- Varland Fans Nine in Season Debut, Saints Down I-Cubs 6-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Mud Hens Fall to Storm Chasers 9-4 - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders Earn Victory Over IronPigs - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Walk Off For First Home Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Hand I-Cubs First Loss of Season - Iowa Cubs
- Jumbo Shrimp Topple Bulls 4-3 - Durham Bulls
- Knights Drop Both Games on Friday to Clippers - Charlotte Knights
- April 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Move, April 7 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 7, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Worcester, DH (5:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings, Mets Postponed Friday - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians Sweep Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers Postponed Friday in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stripers Postponed Friday in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Friday Night's Game vs. Gwinnett Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- Mets and Red Wings Postponed on Friday Because of Cold Weather, Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday at 1:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Jesse Scholtens Promoted to White Sox - Charlotte Knights
- Marlins Send Okert on Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 7 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings: Homestand Highlights April 11-16 - Rochester Red Wings
- Treasure Island Resort & Casino and St. Paul Saints Make Commitment to Youth Development Through "Goin' Yard for Youth" Charitable Giving Program - St. Paul Saints
- 2023 Meet the Syracuse Mets: Saturday, April 22nd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Bats Stay Quiet in Shutout Loss to Nashville
- Liberatore Dazzles in Doubleheader Split with Nashville
- Memphis Redbirds Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
- Four of Top-10 Cardinals Prospects Featured on Redbirds Roster
- Memphis Redbirds Announce 2023 Weekly Promotions