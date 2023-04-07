Indians Sweep Bats

ABOUT YESTERDAY - GAME ONE: Travis Swaggerty ripped a leadoff home run in the opener of a twinbill at Louisville to set the tone for an Indianapolis Indians sweep over the Bats on Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Luis Ortiz cruised through four hitless inning with six punchouts to keep the 1-0 lead intact but endured trouble against the Bats in the fifth. Nick Martini singled, and following a TJ Hopkins one-out knock, hustled home on a Chuckie Robinson RBI single. In the top of the sixth, Tucupita Marcano - who prevented a potential big fifth frame for the Bats with a leaping catch in front of the left field wall - lined a two-run single to right to push the Indians back in front, 3-1. Endy RodrÌguez padded the lead with a sacrifice fly ahead of a wild pitch that gave Indy its final run. Yerry De Los Santos logged a four-out save and stranded the potential winning run at the plate and on base in the final two innings.

ABOUT YESTERDAY - GAME TWO: Travis Swaggerty and Tucupita Marcano were at it again in the second affair, drilling consecutive triples to record the game's only run. Louisville had just two hits and struck out 10 times against Indy's quartet of Game 2 pitchers - Osvaldo Bido (3.0ip, 1h, 3k), Cody Bolton (2.0ip, 1h, 2k), Yohan Ramirez (1.2ip, 4k) and Angel Perdomo (0.1ip, 1k). Bolton grabbed his first win, and Perdomo secured the shutout.

SWEEP VICTORY: Last night was the 14th doubleheader for the Indians in Louisville since the start of the 1982 season. In the 12 occurrences between Indy sweeping the Bats on May 9, 1982 and again on April 6, 2023, the Indians had been swept in three doubleheaders and split the other nine. In the May 9, 1982 sweep, Greg Harris (7.0ip, 6h, 3r, 2er, 1bb, 6k) and Bill Dawley (7.0ip, 4h, 1r, 0er, 1bb, 5k) paired for complete-game efforts in Game 1 and Game 2, respectively. Thursday night was the Indians first doubleheader sweep of Louisville since Sept. 1, 2016 at Victory Field behind winning efforts from Tyler Glasnow (Game 1) and Trevor Williams (Game 2).

SHUT 'EM OUT: The Indians' pitching staff stymied the Bats' offense in the nightcap last night, notching the team's first shutout since Aug. 12, 2022 at Memphis. Indianapolis tossed six shutouts during the 2022 campaign, none of which came against Louisville. The team's last shutout against the Bats came at Louisville Slugger Field on Sept. 12, 2021 when Max Kranick (6.0ip), Joe Jacques (1.0ip), Tyler Bashlor (1.0ip) and Shea Spitzbarth (1.0ip) combined for 11 strikeouts in the 9.0-inning effort.

EXTRA BAGS FOR SWAGS: Travis Swaggerty went a combined 4-for-7 with a home run, triple, RBI and three runs in yesterday's doubleheader. He has appeared in 14 games against Louisville in his career and has found success, hitting .386 (17-for-44) with two doubles, two triples, a homer and seven RBI.

MARCANO STAYS HOT: Tucupita Marcano went 3-for-7 in Thursday night's doubleheader, featuring a double, triple, three RBI and one run. The 23-year-old is off to a hot start to his 2023 campaign, hitting .474 (9-for-19) with three doubles, a triple, a home run, six RBI and 1.369. OPS. He ranks among International League leaders in doubles (T-2nd), extra-base hits (T-2nd), average (4th), slugging-percentage (5th), hits (T-5th), OPS (7th) and total bases (T-9th). Marcano spent most of last season with Pittsburgh, playing in 49 games with a .206 batting average (33-for-160), six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 13 RBI. In two stints with Indianapolis, he hit .287 (29-for-101) with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBI.

EARLY AND OFTEN: Travis Swaggerty's leadoff home run in Game 1 yesterday was his third in an Indians uniform after launching two during the 2021 season. His trio of leadoff homers makes him one of six Indians since 1996 with three-plus leadoff shots. He joins Max Moroff (4), Brian Bixler (3), Oneil Cruz (3), Damian Jackson (3) and Andrew McCutchen (3) in rare company.

ORTIZ KEEPS SHOVIN': Luis Ortiz was solid in Game 1 of yesterday's doubleheader, tossing 4.2 innings with one run allowed on three hits, one walk and seven strikeouts. Through his first four Triple-A starts, he has a 2.45 ERA (5er/18.1ip), 0.87 WHIP, .121 batting average against and 23 strikeouts. Ortiz has ascended from Pittsburgh's No. 22 prospect in 2022 to its No. 4 going into the 2023 season - Pittsburgh's highest rated pitching prospect - according to Baseball America.

INDY VS. LOUISVILLE: The Indians took the season series against Louisville in '22, going 11-7 with a 5-1 record at Louisville Slugger Field. After last night's twinbill, the Indians have jumped out to a 2-1 lead in their first six-game series of the season with Louisville. Tonight's pitching matchup will feature a pair of southpaws, with Caleb Smith (0-1, 15.43) taking the mound for Indy against Louisville's Brandon Williamson (0-0, 6.00). Smith has made one start at Louisville with Scranton Wilkes-Barre on April 19, 2017. In that start, he tossed 4.1 innings and surrendered one run on two hits, three walks and five strikeouts. Williamson made one start against Indy on Aug. 5, 2022 and surrendered four runs with seven strikeouts in 4.1 innings in the outing.

THIS DATE IN 1996: Right fielder Keith Mitchell and catcher Brook Fordyce each had four hits as the Indians coasted to a 15-4 win at Louisville. In total, the Indians collected 19 hits to the Redbirds' seven and put up a 10-run fourth inning to overcome an early 3-0 deficit. Each of Indy's first seven batters notched multi-hit games, including a two-double game by center fielder Curtis Goodwin and six total bases by left fielder Chad Mottola on a double and home run. Goodwin, second baseman Roberto Mejia and Mottola led the offense with three RBI apiece.

