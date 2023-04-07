SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 7, 2023

April 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







HERMOSILLO HITS- Michael Hermosillo got both his first and second hit of the season last night. His first was a single, the second a bunt down the third base line that he ran out. Hermosillo was also hit by a pitch twice, but after a moment with the trainer was able to continue play. To start the season, the 28-year-old went 0-7 with a walk and three strikeouts.

MATT ATTACK - Matt Krook made his third appearance on Thursday night throwing three clean innings. He allowed just one walk and one hit while striking out three. In his 33 offerings, 21 of them were strikes. It was his longest outing of the season so far. Krook has only allowed one earned run on two hits in his six total innings with eight strikeouts. The righty's ERA stands at 1.50.

LEADING THE CHARGE - Three RailRiders have played in all six games so far this season. Jake Bauers, Elijah Dunham, and Oswald Peraza have each made the starting lineup in every contest. Four players have seen time in all but one game. Jesus Bastidas, Willie Calhoun, Andres Chaparro, and Michael Hermosillo are all consistent players in the lineup.

BEHIND THE PLATE - Rodolfo Duran, Mickey Gasper, and Jose Godoy open the season as new manager Shelley Duncan's options behind the plate. Godoy has big league time with both Minnesota and Pittsburgh. Duran and Gasper are set to make their Scranton/Wilkes-Barre debuts. Gasper is one of just five players on the roster drafted by the New York Yankees. So far, they have split time as catcher with all three getting featured in one game on Opening Weekend.

FIELDING FAUX PAUS - The RailRiders have committeda least one error in four out of thieir sixth games played. Last night Jesus Bastidas bobbled a ball at short forhis first. Andres Chaparro has the most errors, a total four on the season. The team has a combined eight miscues, tying Columbus and Indianapolis for the League lead. However, with all of the inclement weather postponements around the International League, they are not at the bottom of the pack with their .966 fielding percentage.

DOUBLE PLAY PAYS -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre defense has turned nine double plays in the infield this season putting them second in the entire International League to just Omaha with their thirteen. The RailRiders have had two games with three two-out plays. With Oswald Peraza often playing up the middle, the infield has been able to make quick transitions.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE - The team's pitching is fourth in the league with a low 3.00 earned run average. The staff is led by the bullpen which has tossed 57% of the innings. SWB has given up just 18 earned runs, while LHV has given up 19 but in one less contest. The Iron Pigs are just below them with a 3.72 ERA. Out of 30 teams in the league, the RailRiders are sixth from the bottom with a .232 team average. However, that is ticks above where they were prior to last night. The Iron Pigs have a team average of .237 at the plate.

OSWALD ON THE MOVE- Oswald Peraza leads the team with five stolen bases on six attempts this season. The RailRiders have nine total snags with two more coming from Elijah Dunham. Last season, Peraza had 33 total steals to help the team take 172 bases. This was a season-high record for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Oswald Peraza (#3 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) alongside outfielder Elijah Dunham (#18). Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle, (#29) will both be essential parts of the pitching staff. Peraza made his big-league debut at the end of last season and even aided the Yankees in their postseason race.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.