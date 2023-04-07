Bisons Drop Twin Bill to Worcester Despite Big Night from Otto Lopez

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons were finally able to open the home schedule at Sahlen Field on Friday night but were swept by the Worcester Red Sox in a doubleheader 3-1 and 9-5, respectively.

Otto Lopez reached base five total times between both ends of the twin bill, helping jumpstart the Bisons offense on Friday. He led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk, one of two in game one, and scored the team's lone run on a bases loaded walk. Tanner Morris picked up his second RBI of the season on Bryan Mata's walk allowed.

The Herd failed to score again, leaving 11 runners on base in the loss. Casey Lawrence allowed just one hit over five innings in his second start of the season. The veteran right hander received a no decision, allowing just one run without a walk and seven strikeouts. Lawrence has now struck out 15 in 10 innings to start the season.

Worcester tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning when David Hamilton doubled and scored two batters later. Bobby Dalbec's RBI ground out evened the score at one. The WooSox scored their other two runs in the top of the seventh off of Nate Pearson.

The WooSox brought eight batters to the plate with Hamilton leading off the inning with a bunt base hit. The short stop scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch, while Dalbec scored on a wild pitch as well. Chase Shugart pitched an inning of relief and was credited with the victory while A.J. Politi notched the save.

In the night cap it was once again Lopez who led the Buffalo offense, this time with a trio of hits. The utilityman went 3-4 including a lead off single in the bottom of the first and added a stolen base. Lopez scored the game-tying run, 1-1, in the bottom of the third after his first triple of the night. Wynton Bernard's fourth RBI of the season helped the Herd answer Worcester's run in the top of the inning.

Ernie Clement and Cameron Eden each scored in the bottom of the fourth to give Buffalo a 3-1 lead, before taking a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Lopez's second triple of the game scored Rafael Lantigua. That was followed by a Vinny Capra RBI ground out.

However, Worcester would score six times in the top of the seventh after sending 11 batters to the plate in the inning. Outfielder Nick Sogard started the late-game rally with a double and eventually scored the first run in the inning. Seven straight batters reached base in the frame after a strikeout to start off the frame. Jackson Rees was charged with the loss for the Herd.

The two teams will play a nine inning contest on Saturday afternoon. Bowden Francis will be making his second start of the season, while Worcester will counter with lefty Matt Dermody. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Sahlen Field.

