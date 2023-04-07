Treasure Island Resort & Casino and St. Paul Saints Make Commitment to Youth Development Through "Goin' Yard for Youth" Charitable Giving Program

April 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







Welch, Minn. - For the second consecutive season, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the St. Paul Saints are partnering to give back to local youth development non-profit organizations through the 'Goin' Yard for Youth' community program. Entering its ninth season as Founding Partner of CHS Field and the title sponsor of the Treasure Island Terrace and the Treasure Island Berm, Treasure Island is proud to be the exclusive casino sponsor of the Saints.

In 2016, Treasure Island added a ship down the right field line at CHS Field, and a tradition was born. Each time a Saints player hit a home run, the cannons from the ship went off. That practice will continue this year, and to take it a step further, Treasure Island and the Saints will donate a total of $500 for every home run hit by a Saints player at CHS Field during the 2023 regular season to a local nonprofit organization in support of youth and education. Proceeds from the program will go to a different 501© (3) certified organization each month.

D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education), April 4 - May 4: D.A.R.E. is a nationwide highly acclaimed program that gives kids the skills they need to avoid involvement in drugs, gangs, and violence. Founded in 1983, D.A.R.E. is a police officer-led series of classroom lessons that teaches children from kindergarten through 12th grade how to resist peer pressure and live productive drug and violence-free lives.

Special Olympics Minnesota, May 5-28: Through the power of sports, Special Olympics Minnesota provides growth opportunities in self-esteem, social skills, physical fitness and leadership for people with intellectual disabilities. Its mission is to create a new world of inclusion and acceptance for people with intellectual disabilities by providing year-round sports training and athletic competitions, inclusive healthcare programs, leadership and advocacy training, and inclusive school programs.

MATTER, June 6 - July 16: MATTER is a non-profit organization that helps people launch projects that improve communities and provides a self-sustaining model of charity that inspires people to action for good.

ACES (Athletes Committed to Educating Students), July 25 - August 17: The mission of ACES is to reduce the academic opportunity gap in Minnesota and increase the likelihood of success for students in underserved communities.

American Indian Family and Children's Services, August 18 - September 24: AIFACS is an organization that places American Indian foster children in culturally specific foster homes. Since its creation in 1985, AIFACS has recruited, licensed, trained, supervised and supported American Indian foster homes within the whole state of Minnesota.

With a total of 88 home runs hit by Saints players at CHS Field last season, $44,000 was donated to local youth enrichment organizations through the Goin' Yard for Youth program.

Treasure Island Resort & Casino continues to be a strong community partner by generously supporting designated 501©(3) charitable organizations. Since 1994, the Prairie Island Indian Community, which owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, has donated over $25 million to many nonprofit and community organizations.

For more information about Treasure Island Resort & Casino, visit TIcasino.com.

