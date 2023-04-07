Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 7 at Syracuse

Rochester Red Wings (1-4) vs. Syracuse Mets (3-3)

Friday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Joan Adon (0-0, 5.79) vs. LHP Joey Lucchesi (0-0, 6.75)

LEFTOVER WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings dropped game three of the six game set to Syracuse, 6-1, Thursday night after scratching across one run on two hits...the lone run came via a 1B Matt Adams long ball in the 5th inning, making it his third homer in the past two days which is something he hasn't done in MiLB in over a decade...CF Jeter Downs, who made his first career start in the outfield, logged the only other hit for the Wings last night, doubling off Mets starter Tony Dibrell, for his second two-bagger of the season...RHP Wily Peralta tossed three innings allowing just one hit on four Ks...Peralta would register strikeouts for four of the first seven outs he would record...RHP Tommy Romero was handed the loss after surrendering five earned in his two innings of work before RHP Odalvi Javier logged his first appearance with the Wings and tossed 1.2 innings allowing one run...RHP Alberto Baldonado finished the game for the Wings, throwing 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball...RHP Joan Adon is set to make his second start of the year tonight and looks to build upon his 10 inning scoreless streak against Syracuse.

ADAM(S) BOMB(S): 1B Matt Adams homered in last night's loss, accounting for the Wings lone run thanks to his fifth inning solo shot, making that three home runs in his last two games...the last time Adams accomplished such a feat was when he slugged three homers in two days against Arizona as a member of the Nationals in 2019 (6/15-16)...the last, and only, time Adams did this in Minor League Baseball was in 2011 (5/6-7) when he did so as a member of the Double-A Springfield Cardinals...

Involved in that Double-A game were notable players such as Mike Trout, Tommy Pham, and former Red Wings infielder Jermaine Curtis.

Adams launched his homer over the right field fence at 109.2 MPH off the bat at a 21 degree launch angle...that is the lowest launch and hardest hit homer for the Red Wings this season.

Only six homers have been hit at a lower launch angle in Triple-A this year.

CHEDDAR: The Wings accounted for 53 of the 58 hardest pitches thrown yesterday with RHP Wily Peralta registering the hardest pitch of the night which flashed a 96 MPH on the gun...Rochester posted the 17 hardest pitches thrown last night...

Red Wings pitching has accounted for the hardest pitches thrown in each of the six games this year.

TRACKING DOWN DOWNS: CF Jeter Downs, making his first career start in center field, laced a fifth-inning double in last night's loss, accounting for one of the Wings two total hits...Downs is one of four Red Wings hitters to log multiple extra-base hits in 2023 after his two-bagger was his second of the year.

THE VELO REPORT: 1B Matt Adams launched the hardest hit ball for the Red Wings in the loss thanks to his 109.2 MPH homer...LF Travis Blankenhorn and CF Jeter Downs also hammered balls yesterday, smashing 105 MPH and 102.1 MPH outs, respectively, in the loss...

Despite posting the highest exit velocity of the season, the Wings tied their season-low of balls hit over 100 in the loss with just three (tied: 3/31).

NOTHING IS FREE: The Wings walked just once in the loss, which brought their total to 11 walks in their first five games...Rochester is tied for the fewest walks in the International League with Charlotte.

- In 2022, the Wings were 6-13 in games they picked up one walk.

