Varland Fans Nine in Season Debut, Saints Down I-Cubs 6-2

April 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - In a battle of Top 30 prospects from their respective organizations, St. Paul Saints pitcher Louie Varland (#9 prospect in the Minnesota Twins organization by Baseball America) and Iowa Cubs pitcher Riley Thompson (#30 prospect in the Chicago Cubs organization) went toe-to-toe on Friday night at CHS Field. Both were tremendous, but the Saints were able to get to the I-Cubs bullpen for a 6-2 victory. The win improves the Saints to 3-2 on the season.

In the first, Varland struck out the side on just 12 pitches. The lone run Varland gave up came in the second when Yonathan Perlaza hit a fly ball double just out of the reach of left fielder Mark Contreras. A wild pitch sent Perlaza to third and the I-Cubs took a 1-0 lead on a two-out RBI single by Jared Young.

In the third, Varland retired the side by striking out two. After a leadoff strikeout in the fourth, the I-Cubs put the next two hitters abord via a single to center and walk, but a ground ball double play ended the inning.

The Saints knotted the game at one in the fourth as they received their first base runner of the game on a leadoff walk to Edouard Julien. With Julien running on the pitch, Kyle Garlick ripped a double into left, scoring Julien. Thompson went 4.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking one and striking out six.

Varland capped off his night in the fifth by striking out the first hitter he faced, giving up a single, and then retiring the final two batter he faced on groundouts. Varland went 5.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out nine.

The Saints capitalized on Thompson departing the game as Hernán Perez gave the Saints a 2-1 lead with a two-out, solo homer to right in the fifth.

In the sixth, the Saints added some insurance runs as they loaded the bases with nobody out on a single by Julien, an error on a grounder by Garlick, and a walk to Matt Wallner. Tyler White grounded into a double play that scored Julien giving the Saints a 3-1 lead. Mark Contreras followed with a two-run blast to right-center, his second of the season, increasing the lead to 5-1.

Jordan Balazovic made his 2023 debut by coming out of the bullpen. He retired the side in order in the sixth before running into trouble in the seventh. The I-Cubs got a run back in the seventh as Yonathan Perlaza led off with a triple to right-center. After a walk to Brennen Davis, Young's sacrifice fly made it 5-2. Balazovic went 1.1 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking two.

The Saints used bouts of wildness from I-Cubs reliever Cam Sanders in the eighth to tack on another run. Andrew Stevenson and Perez reached on walks to start the inning. After the two pulled off a double steal, Julien was intentionally walked with one out. Garlick followed with a walk to force in Stevenson giving the Saints a 6-2 lead.

Brock Stewart recorded the save by coming into the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth. Stewart struck out Sergio Alcántara looking to end the inning. He then struck out the side in the ninth. Stewart has faced seven batters this season and struck out all seven.

The same two teams meet in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at CHS Field with game one beginning at 1:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-0, 2.70) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Adrian Sampson (0-0, 6.75) in game one of the doubleheader. In game two, the Saints send RHP Randy Dobnak (0-0, 1.93) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Nick Neidert (0-0, 3.00). Game two of the doubleheader will follow approximately 30 minutes at the conclusion of game one. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Game one of the doubleheader can be seen on the CW Network while game two can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, and both games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

