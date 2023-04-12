Worcester Red Sox Opening Day Ceremonies Start the '23 Season in Style

With the help of Boston sports legends David Ortiz and Bob Cousy, the Worcester Red Sox officially opened their season with an 11-2 win against the Syracuse Mets on Friday, March 31.

In front of the 7,941 in attendance, Ortiz and Cousy welcomed fans back to baseball before the WooSox took the field. North High School's boys' basketball team-who won the Division I state championship on March 20-joined the Boston greats on the field for a large assembly of Ceremonial First Pitches.

Prior to the first pitches, Polar Park welcomed Shrewsbury's own Cara Brindisi to the field to perform the National Anthem. A contestant from The Voice season 22, Brindisi sang the first anthem of the season.

On their way to take the field for the first time in 2023, the WooSox ran through the Inaugural High Five Tunnel formed by Worcester's Jesse Burkett Little Leaguers. WooSox fans had the opportunity to see Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox pitcher, starting on the mound for Worcester in a rehab appearance.

Fans all around the concourse purchased ballpark concessions and repped their WooSox merchandise, whether it be new this year or from seasons prior. Although the forecast showed clouds and a bit of rain, the imperfect weather did little to silence the cheering fans.

For the 7th Inning Stretch, Brindisi came back out to perform her rendition of "God Bless America." Worcester was also fortunate to welcome Fenway Park organist Josh Kantor to the ballpark to introduce the new Polar Park organ with "Take Me Out to the Ballgame." Kantor, who is celebrating his 20th anniversary as Fenway Park's organist, was the first organist to play on Polar Park's organ; the WooSox invite fans to audition to be "Organist of the Day" at future games by emailing [email protected].

After taking the first game against Syracuse on Friday, the WooSox lost 16-6 on Saturday before winning 8-1 on Sunday to conclude Opening Weekend. The WooSox are back at home April 11-16.

