Seven-Run Deficit Too Much for Stripers Despite Ninth-Inning Slam
April 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (2-8) battled back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to tie the game at 2-2 in the second inning, but the Memphis Redbirds (6-5) blasted their way to six runs over the third and fourth innings in a 10-7 win on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. The Stripers lost despite getting a grand slam from Forrest Wall to cut the deficit to three in the ninth.
Decisive Plays: Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the second, the Stripers hit the first home run of the season off Matthew Liberatore (W, 3-0) with a solo shot belted by Joe Hudson (1) to even the score. After Memphis pushed across two more in the third to go up 4-2, the Redbird bats loudly showed up again in the fourth. Three extra-base hits, including a two-run homer from Masyn Winn (1) were part of an explosive four-run inning to make it 8-2, chasing Stripers' starter Domingo Robles (L, 0-2) from the game. Entering the bottom of the ninth down 10-3, Wall mashed a grand slam (1), but the Gwinnett comeback would stop there in a 10-7 loss.
Key Contributors: Yolmer Sanchez (2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs) recorded his first two extra-base hits of the young season and has now driven in runs in three of his last four games. Four Redbirds, including Winn (3-for-6, homer, 2 RBIs), Paul DeJong (2-for-5, double, 3 RBIs), Moises Gomez (1-for-4, 2 RBIs), and Juniel Querecuto (2-for-2, 2 RBIs, 3 walks) posted multi-RBI nights.
Noteworthy:The Stripers have now allowed a run in the first inning in each of their five home games this season. Wall's grand slam in the ninth was the first for the Stripers since Ryan Casteel clubbed one on September 23, 2022 at Memphis. Through five games at Coolray Field, four have featured 10 or more combined runs.
Next Game (Wednesday, April 12): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. RHP Nolan Kingham (0-1, 9.00 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Dakota Hudson (0-1, 4.66 ERA) for the Redbirds. It's Thirsty Thursday presented by Michelob Ultra, featuring $2 select 12-ounce beers and $5 Cutwater margaritas to fans 21 and up.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 12, 2023
- Seven-Run Deficit Too Much for Stripers Despite Ninth-Inning Slam - Gwinnett Stripers
- Seven-Run Deficit Too Much for Stripers Despite Ninth-Inning Slam - Gwinnett Stripers
- Late Inning Grand Slam Sinks Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Redbirds' Bats Explode for 10 Runs in Win at Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- Brian Navarreto's Grand Slam Launches Sounds Past Norfolk - Nashville Sounds
- Hamilton Homers Again, Clippers Erupt to Beat WooSox - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse Offense Shines as Mets Cruise to 9-4 Win at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Mazardo Mashes Bulls Past 'Pigs 5-3 - Durham Bulls
- RailRiders Lose, 9-4, to the Syracuse Mets - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Fall to 'Shrimp 3-1 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Can't Overcome Scoring Bursts from Toledo, Fall 7-1 on the Road - Louisville Bats
- Hens Take Two In A Row Against Bats - Toledo Mud Hens
- Burdick Bombs Blast Jumbo Shrimp to Fourth Straight Victory - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Ponce de Leon Signed, Assigned to Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Chasers Mash Four Homers in 10-6 Win over I-Cubs in Des Moines - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Early Rochester Offense Dooms Bisons on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - Rochester Red Wings
- Iowa Drops First Home Game - Iowa Cubs
- Wings Blast Their Way Past Buffalo, 8-4 - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 12, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Saints Shut Down Indians in Afternoon Affair - Indianapolis Indians
- Ober Dominates as Saints Grab 5-1 Win over Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Celebrating Jackie Robinson Day & Negro Leagues Baseball this Weekend at Truist Field - Charlotte Knights
- Highlands Latin School to Play Games at Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville Bats
- April 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 12 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Worcester Red Sox Opening Day Ceremonies Start the '23 Season in Style - Worcester Red Sox
- Game Information: St. Paul Saints (5-4) vs. Indianapolis Indians (5-5) - Indianapolis Indians
- Red Wings to Honor 50-Degree Guarantee - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers' Comeback Fall Short in 9-6 Loss to I-Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Seven-Run Deficit Too Much for Stripers Despite Ninth-Inning Slam
- Seven-Run Deficit Too Much for Stripers Despite Ninth-Inning Slam
- Stripers' Offensive Struggles Continue in 4-1 Loss to Memphis
- Stripers' Offensive Struggles Continue in 4-1 Loss to Memphis (4.11.23)
- Stripers' Comeback Stalls in Windy Finale at Norfolk