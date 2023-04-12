Red Wings to Honor 50-Degree Guarantee

ROCHESTER, NY - Despite falling short of his 50-degree guarantee for Opening Day, Rochester Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason, a.k.a. the Duke of Doppler, has honored his promise to provide fans with a ticket to any game in April or May. The Red Wings started their 2023 campaign on March 31 with a game time temperature of 47 degrees, just shy of the promised 50-degree mark. Fans can now exchange their Opening Day ticket stub at the Innovative Field box office for any home game in April or May.

Dan Mason's record now stands at 2-5 in 50-Degree Guarantees, having previously succeeded in 2017 and 2022.

The Red Wings continue their homestand today, at 1:05 p.m. against the Buffalo Bisons at Innovative Field when all tickets in the 100 & 200-seating level are just $5 each. Season seats, group outings, single-game suites, picnics, and flex packs can be purchased now by calling 585-454-1001. More information about ticket options and the promotional schedule can be found at RedWingsBaseball.com.

