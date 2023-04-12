Iowa Drops First Home Game

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (7-3) dropped their first home game of the year to the Omaha Storm Chasers (6-5) by a score of 10-6, Wednesday afternoon.

The teams went back-and-forth with Omaha getting on the board first on an RBI double from Nick Pratto. Iowa jumped right back with a solo shot from Seiya Suzuki to tie the game 1-1.

Suzuki's home run was the first of four solo shots to come in the next two innings, with CJ Alexander and Tyler Gentry each going deep in the second and third innings to grow Omaha's lead 3-1.

Iowa answered with yet another solo shot, this time off the bat of Christopher Morel to make it 3-2. Each team scored again in the fifth and the Storm Chasers put up three more runs in the sixth on an RBI double and a two-run home run.

The I-Cubs followed suit with three runs of their own, getting a two-run triple from Levi Jordan and an RBI double by Jake Washer. Unfortunately for Iowa, Omaha added a run in the eighth on a solo home run by Nick Loftin and two in the ninth when Loftin drove a double down the third base line to make it 10-6.

Josh Taylor, Nick Wittgren and Josh Staumont held the I-Cubs off the board in the final three frames to secure a win and end Iowa's four-game home winning streak.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Christopher Morel went 2-for-5 with a run scored, a double, home run and two runs batted in out of the leadoff spot for Iowa. The outfielder raised his batting average to .371.

Jake Washer collected the first Triple-A hit of his career today, going 1-for-4 with an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Jeremiah Estrada spun a scoreless seventh inning for Iowa, striking out the side long the way. He was the only pitcher to not allow a run and pitched one of just two innings that Omaha did not score.

Iowa and Omaha will play game three of their six game series tomorrow, with first pitch set for 6:38 pm from Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

