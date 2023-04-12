Chasers' Comeback Fall Short in 9-6 Loss to I-Cubs

April 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







DES MOINES, IOWA - Despite trailing by nine runs after the third inning, the Omaha Storm Chasers twice brought the tying run to the plate in the late innings of the game, but fell to the Iowa Cubs, 9-6 on Tuesday night at Principal Park.

Things looked bleak early for Omaha, as the I-Cubs struck Storm Chasers starter Mike Mayers (0-1) for eight runs on four hits and four walks over 2.0 innings, as he left the game with an athletic trainer in the third inning.

Left-hander Marcelo Martinez took over and allowed a pair of inherited runners to score, then settled into a groove at the end of the third and into the fourth. Martinez combined with Andres Nunez, Evan Sisk and Collin Snider to set down 13 straight Cubs hitters and 15 of 17 between the fourth and seventh innings, giving the Chasers a chance to work back into the game.

After singles from Logan Porter and Freddy Fermin opened the fifth, Samad Taylor started the scoring for Omaha, with a three-run homer to center field, his second long ball of the season.

After a pair of quick outs opened the sixth, the Storm Chasers put five straight on base, to bring the tying run to the plate. Nick Loftin and Porter doubled back-to-back, with Porter's extra-base hit scoring Loftin. Two pitchers later, catcher Freddy Fermin crushed a home run, his third of the season and third hit of the game to bring the Chasers within three.

Dairon Blanco and Tucker Bradley ended the sixth on base, but Omaha stayed within three into the eighth inning. Loftin singled and Fermin doubled to put two runners in scoring position with Snider loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth, with a double and two walks, but struck out Iowa first baseman Matt Mervis to end the inning. Omaha went quietly in the ninth, however and the Chasers fell 9-6.

The Storm Chasers (5-5) will try and get back over .500 and even the series on Wednesday afternoon from Principal Park, with a 12:08 p.m. CT first pitch and left-hander Austin Cox on the mound.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.