Saints Shut Down Indians in Afternoon Affair

April 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians were held scoreless until the eighth inning as the St. Paul Saints took the second game of the six-game set at Victory Field on Wednesday afternoon, 5-1.

The loss marks Indy's fifth consecutive at Victory Field to open the 2023 campaign. The Indians (5-6) last started 0-5 at home in 1979 when they were swept by Springfield in a four-game series to begin the season and lost the series opener of their next homestand against Evansville.

St. Paul (6-4) opened the scoring with a three-spot in the fourth inning, courtesy of a run-scoring throwing error by catcher Grant Koch on a double-steal attempt and subsequent two-run home run by Andrew Bechtold off starter Luis Ortiz (L, 0-1). The Saints tacked on two more in the seventh with another two-run homer by Andrew Stevenson.

The Indians recorded just two hits via a Nick Gonzales single and Chavez Young double in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively, before stringing a pair of hits together to plate a run in the eighth. Chris Owings opened the penultimate frame with a one-out double. After moving to third on a passed ball, he was brought home on Koch's first RBI knock in Triple-A.

Saints starter Bailey Ober (W, 1-1) dazzled with two hits and six strikeouts across 6.0 shutout innings. In the Indians bullpen, Colin Selby and Yerry De Los Santos closed the game with 2.0 scoreless innings to fend off St. Paul's offense.

Indianapolis will look for its first home victory of the season tomorrow night at 6:35 PM ET at Victory Field. RHP Louie Varland (1-0, 1.80) will take the mound for the Saints, while Indy hasn't named a starter.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.