Saints Shut Down Indians in Afternoon Affair
April 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians were held scoreless until the eighth inning as the St. Paul Saints took the second game of the six-game set at Victory Field on Wednesday afternoon, 5-1.
The loss marks Indy's fifth consecutive at Victory Field to open the 2023 campaign. The Indians (5-6) last started 0-5 at home in 1979 when they were swept by Springfield in a four-game series to begin the season and lost the series opener of their next homestand against Evansville.
St. Paul (6-4) opened the scoring with a three-spot in the fourth inning, courtesy of a run-scoring throwing error by catcher Grant Koch on a double-steal attempt and subsequent two-run home run by Andrew Bechtold off starter Luis Ortiz (L, 0-1). The Saints tacked on two more in the seventh with another two-run homer by Andrew Stevenson.
The Indians recorded just two hits via a Nick Gonzales single and Chavez Young double in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively, before stringing a pair of hits together to plate a run in the eighth. Chris Owings opened the penultimate frame with a one-out double. After moving to third on a passed ball, he was brought home on Koch's first RBI knock in Triple-A.
Saints starter Bailey Ober (W, 1-1) dazzled with two hits and six strikeouts across 6.0 shutout innings. In the Indians bullpen, Colin Selby and Yerry De Los Santos closed the game with 2.0 scoreless innings to fend off St. Paul's offense.
Indianapolis will look for its first home victory of the season tomorrow night at 6:35 PM ET at Victory Field. RHP Louie Varland (1-0, 1.80) will take the mound for the Saints, while Indy hasn't named a starter.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 12, 2023
- Saints Shut Down Indians in Afternoon Affair - Indianapolis Indians
- Ober Dominates as Saints Grab 5-1 Win over Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Celebrating Jackie Robinson Day & Negro Leagues Baseball this Weekend at Truist Field - Charlotte Knights
- Highlands Latin School to Play Games at Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville Bats
- April 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 12 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Worcester Red Sox Opening Day Ceremonies Start the '23 Season in Style - Worcester Red Sox
- Game Information: St. Paul Saints (5-4) vs. Indianapolis Indians (5-5) - Indianapolis Indians
- Red Wings to Honor 50-Degree Guarantee - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers' Comeback Fall Short in 9-6 Loss to I-Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Saints Shut Down Indians in Afternoon Affair
- Game Information: St. Paul Saints (5-4) vs. Indianapolis Indians (5-5)
- Saints Sink Indians' Five-Game Win Streak in 12 Innings, 10-6
- 4.11.23 Game Information: St. Paul Saints (4-4) vs. Indianapolis Indians (5-4)
- 4.11.23 Indianapolis Indians Roster Transactions