Highlands Latin School to Play Games at Louisville Slugger Field

April 12, 2023







LOUISVILLE, KY - Louisville Slugger Field will host a pair of youth baseball games tomorrow night, Thursday, April 13, featuring teams from three local schools, for a night of family fun.

Highlands Latin School will play as host to Whitefield Academy and Henry County High School - along with their respective communities - in a double-header featuring both their middle school and varsity teams.

First pitch of game one is set for 5:30 p.m. for the middle school game between Highlands and Whitefield. The second game will follow forty minutes after the first and feature the varsity teams of Highlands and Henry County. Both games will be played under the lights in full minor league fashion with in game music, video board graphics and player introductions.

Concessions will be open and available throughout the games.Tickets will be available at the gate; $5 for students and $7 for adults.

