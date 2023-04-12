Knights Fall to 'Shrimp 3-1 on Wednesday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 3-1 on Wednesday night in game two of the six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Right fielder Víctor Reyes connected on two of Charlotte's eight hits and third baseman Yolbert Sánchez drove home Charlotte's lone run on an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Reyes, who bumped his batting average to .333 on the season, also swiped his first base of the season. He also scored Charlotte's only run in the sixth inning.

RHP A.J. Alexy (0-2, 12.46) started for the Knights and was charged with the loss after he allowed two runs on two hits over three innings. The Charlotte bullpen combined to allow just one run over the final six innings of the game. RHP Nick Padilla struck-out three batters in his lone inning of work (ninth inning).

Jacksonville RHP Chi Chi González started and earned the win after he allowed just one run on seven hits over six innings.

Before the game, the Knights announced the addition of RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon, who was signed by the Chicago White Sox. de Leon, 31, will start Thursday's game for the Knights against the Jumbo Shrimp.

The Knights will continue the six-game series on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins). First pitch on Thursday is set for 7:04 p.m. from Truist Field. Fans can listen to the game live on www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.

