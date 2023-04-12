Wings Blast Their Way Past Buffalo, 8-4

April 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings offense steamrolled past Toronto's top affiliate Wednesday afternoon, beating the Bisons, 8-4.

The Wings collected a season-high 17 hits this afternoon, with seven of nine batters in the lineup collecting multi-hit performances. Every batter picked up at least one knock while LF Yadiel Hernandez collected three of his own, going 3-for-5.

RHP Tommy Romero would get the start for the Wings and log 3.1 innings of one-run ball before handing the game off to the Wings' bullpen. With the three full innings pitched, the righty has now logged 500 career MiLB innings. Romero stuck out four batters bringing his 2023 total to ten batters.

For the second consecutive game, the Wings scored a run in the first inning before opening up the game in the second when they scored four thanks to a pair of home runs from 1B Travis Blankenhorn and RF Franklin Barreto. Travis Blankenhorn's homer was hit at 112 MPH off the bat which is the hardest-hit ball all year for the Red Wings. 3B Jack Dunn added to the hit parade in the fourth with his RBI-Double, making it 5-1 after two.

After the Wings scratched across another run in the third, thanks to an RBI single from SS Lucius Fox, Barreto would once again go deep.

Barreto's pair of homers are the first hits of the season for the outfielder. He now joins two other Red Wings this season to pick up their first two hits in a Red Wings uniform in such fashion ( Matt Adams and Wilson Garcia).

The Wings would keep the score at 8-4 for the remaining two innings and pick up their second win of the 2023 season. LHP Jose Ferrer will be credited with the win, the first of his career at the Triple-A level. RHP Jordan Weems would strikeout the side in the 9th.

Former Red Wings pitcher, RHP Luke Bard would appear in the game for Buffalo. Additionally, Brighton native, UTL Ernie Clement did not play in the Wednesday matinee.

The Red Wings and Bisons face off again Thursday night with the RHP Joan Adon making his third start of the year. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. at Innovative Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.