Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 12 vs. Buffalo

April 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (5-4) vs. Rochester Red Wings (1-8)

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv / CW-Rochester

RHP Casey Lawrence (0-1, 2.70) vs. RHP Tommy Romero (0-1, 15.75)

BUT HOW ABOUT THAT WEATHER: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their series-opening game versus Buffalo Tuesday night, falling 7-2 to their Thruway rivals...DH Wilson Garcia logged his third homer of the year last night, which was his 100th career Minor League long ball, as part of his 1-for-4 day at the plate...2B Darren Baker logged his team-leading third multi-hit game of the year, going 2-for-4 in the loss...only three starters went hitless for the Wings offense last night...RHP Cory Abbott allowed four runs in the first two innings of play but would retire the final 11 batters he would face...following Abbott, four bullpens arms would finish the remaining four innings out allowing just one earned run...RHP Tommy Romero gets the ball to make his first start of the year, entering the game just three innings shy of 500 innings pitched in Minor League Baseball.

EASY-BAKE WARMING: 2B Darren Baker logged another multi-hit game for the Red Wings making it his third in early going of 2023...Baker's seven hits are tied for the team lead with slugger 1B Matt Adams...all seven knocks for the Triple-A rookie are of the single variety...Baker has an RBI and two walks to add to his totals...

- On 4/4-5, he logged back-to-back multi-hit performances, both coming against Syracuse.

WILSON GAR-SEE-YA: DH Wilson Garcia smashed his 100th career MiLB homer in the bottom of the sixth inning of last night's loss which also made him the first Red Wings player to hit a home run at newly renamed Innovative Field...three of Garcia's four hits this season have come via the long ball...

All three of Garcia's homers have come off right-handed pitchers.

GONE STREAKING:1B Matt Adams extended his hitting streak to six games when he logged his first-inning RBI-single off the former Red Wings righty Drew Hutchison...Adams now has logged eight RBI in his nine games played to start the 2023 season...

Adams' six-game hitting streak ties his career-long at the Triple-A level, last doing so in 2012 (4/9-14) while with Memphis (STL).

THAT'S A SOLID PEN: The Wings bullpen delivered four strong innings in relief allowing just one earned run on two hits...LHP Matt Cronin (1.2 IP), RHP Jose Mujica (0.1 IP), LHP Alberto Baldonado and RHP Luis Reyes combined to stunt the Buffalo offense in the back half of the Tuesday night loss...

Dating back to Sunday's loss in Syracuse, the Wings bullpen has allowed just four runs over the last 10.2 innings pitched.

VELO KING: RHP Jose Mujica logged the fastest pitch of last night's contest with his 95.3 MPH heater in the seventh inning....Red Wings' pitchers are now 8-for-8 in registering the fastest pitch of each game they've played this season...

The Wings tallied the top 13 fastest pitches thrown last night.

(EXIT) VELO KING: The Wings hit the three hardest balls in the series opener last night with all three landing in the hit category...CF Cody Wilson's seventh-inning single was hit at 106.8...3B Chad Pinder's first-inning single was hit at 106.6 MPH...DH Wilson Garcia's sixth-inning homer was hit at 104.5 MPH...

All three batted balls moved into the 5th, 6th, and 7th place among the hardest-hit balls that resulted in hits for the Red Wings this year.

LIKE JORDAN '96, '97: 3B Chad Pinder went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk in the loss...the righty has now hit safely in back-to-back games, going 2-for-6 dating back to Sunday in Syracuse...Pinder now has logged a free pass in three-straight games, giving him five on the year which leads all Rochester batters.

