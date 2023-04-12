Bats Can't Overcome Scoring Bursts from Toledo, Fall 7-1 on the Road

TOLEDO, OH - Louisville (2-9) dropped their second straight game of the series to Toledo (7-4) as the Mud Hens turned 10 hits into seven runs.

The Bats loaded the bases in the top of the first inning thanks to a pair of walks to rehabbers Nick Senzel and Joey Votto followed by a Matt McLain single. Louisville couldn't take advantage, striking out and grounding out with their next two at bats to retire the side.

Toledo wasted no time when they took the plate, homering on the fifth pitch of the of the inning.

The third inning saw the next bit of action as Louisville began with a Michael Siani single, but was thrown out trying to steal second. The Bats ended up leaving another pair of runs stranded following Senzel's second walk of the game and Votto's single put runners on the corners. Once again, Toledo countered Louisville deserting runners by connecting on their second homer of the game, this time a three-run shot to give a 4-0 lead.

An RBI double gave the Hens another run the sixth inning before Louisville answered in the top of the seventh, putting its first run on the scoreboard following a solo home run to left field off the bat of Chuckie Robinson.

Toledo kept the pressure on at the bottom of the inning, loading the bases twice and scoring two runs, pushing their lead to 7-1. Right-hander Zack Brown took the mound with bases loaded and one out, getting out of the inning without allowing another run.

Robinson registered the lone run for the Bats on a moon shot to left field in the top of the seventh inning. Robinson extends his career-best hitting streak to seven games. Votto reached base on all four attempts tonight, walking three times and recording a single.

TJ Hopkins had his eight-game hitting streak snapped but extended his on-base streak to 10 games.

Lefty Brandon Williamson (0-1, 6.14) takes the mound for Louisville in the third game of the series Thursday, April 13 at 6:35 pm E.T., taking on righty Reese Olson (0-2, 15.19) who will toe the rubber for Toledo.

