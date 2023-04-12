Knights Celebrating Jackie Robinson Day & Negro Leagues Baseball this Weekend at Truist Field

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights will celebrate the legacy of Negro Leagues Baseball at Truist Field this weekend (April 15-16). First, the team will honor the 76th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball (April 15, 1947) at Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game. Jackie Robinson Day is celebrated throughout baseball on April 15.

Gates for Saturday's game will open at 5:00 p.m. and all Knights players will wear #42 jerseys during the game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

On Sunday, April 16, the Knights will welcome former Negro Leagues player and Rock Hill, SC native Wali Cathcart to the ballpark. Cathcart has attended the event since 2015. He was a pitcher for the Joe Black National All-Stars. Additionally, Ray Banks, a Negro Leagues ambassador, will once again bring his customized historical museum from Baltimore, MD for all fans to enjoy at the game. His display, which will be set up on the concourse on both Saturday and Sunday, will feature historic Negro Leagues photographs, baseball gear and other artifacts. Michael Turner Webb, a local Negro Leagues historian, will also be on hand to share his knowledge with fans. Also, local Negro Leagues filmmaker, Ashleigh Gilliam, will be on hand as part of the celebration of the Negro Leagues. Her film, Toni. Mamie. Connie., features the story of three iconic women who played in the Negro Leagues.

Sunday's 1:05 p.m. game will also serve as a tribute to former Negro Leagues player, Eddie G.G. Burton. Sadly, Burton passed away in 2018. The Knights held his memorial service at the ballpark. He was a big part of putting this annual event together since 2014. His family, wife Gaile, and son Tony, will be honored during the pre-game festivities.

On Sunday, the Knights will take the field as the Charlotte Black Hornets, a Negro Leagues Baseball team that played in Charlotte from the late 1910s to the 1950s. The Knights will wear specialty Charlotte Black Hornets uniforms during the 1:05 p.m. game on Sunday. Gates for the game open at 12:00 p.m.

Sunday's game will also feature a special pre-game ceremonial beginning around 12:30 PM. The pre-game festivities will also include a proclamation from the City of Charlotte & ceremonial first pitches.

