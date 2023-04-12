Seven-Run Deficit Too Much for Stripers Despite Ninth-Inning Slam

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (2-8) battled back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to tie the game at 2-2 in the second inning, but the Memphis Redbirds (6-5) blasted their way to six runs over the third and fourth innings in a 10-7 win on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. The Stripers lost despite getting a grand slam from Forrest Wall to cut the deficit to three in the ninth.

Decisive Plays: Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the second, the Stripers hit the first home run of the season off Matthew Liberatore (W, 3-0) with a solo shot belted by Joe Hudson (1) to even the score. After Memphis pushed across two more in the third to go up 4-2, the Redbird bats loudly showed up again in the fourth. Three extra-base hits, including a two-run homer from Masyn Winn (1) were part of an explosive four-run inning to make it 8-2, chasing Stripers' starter Domingo Robles (L, 0-2) from the game. Entering the bottom of the ninth down 10-3, Wall mashed a grand slam (1), but the Gwinnett comeback would stop there in a 10-7 loss.

Key Contributors: Yolmer Sanchez (2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs) recorded his first two extra-base hits of the young season and has now driven in runs in three of his last four games. Four Redbirds, including Winn (3-for-6, homer, 2 RBIs), Paul DeJong (2-for-5, double, 3 RBIs), Moises Gomez (1-for-4, 2 RBIs), and Juniel Querecuto (2-for-2, 2 RBIs, 3 walks) posted multi-RBI nights.

Noteworthy: The Stripers have now allowed a run in the first inning in each of their five home games this season. Wall's grand slam in the ninth was the first for the Stripers since Ryan Casteel clubbed one on September 23, 2022 at Memphis. Through five games at Coolray Field, four have featured 10 or more combined runs.

Next Game (Wednesday, April 12): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. RHP Nolan Kingham (0-1, 9.00 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Dakota Hudson (0-1, 4.66 ERA) for the Redbirds. It's Thirsty Thursday presented by Michelob Ultra, featuring $2 select 12-ounce beers and $5 Cutwater margaritas to fans 21 and up.

