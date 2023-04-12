Hens Take Two In A Row Against Bats

April 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Louisville Bats for a second straight night, winning this matchup 7-1.

Starting on the mound for the Hens was Brenan Hanifee, he would get into a bases loaded jam in the first inning, but managed to escape without allowing the Bats to get run on the board in the first.

Parker Meadows got the Hens on the board right away, after hitting a solo homerun to begin the game, giving the Mud Hens a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Mud Hens would ralley with two outs, Zack Short and Justyn-Henry Malloy would walk, putting two runners on for Andre Lipcius. Lipcius would crack a three-run homerun to exstend the Mud Hens lead to 4-0 through four innings.

Hanifee's day finished after pitching four innings for the Mud Hens, not giving up one run, allowing just three hits and striking out three batters.

Tyler Holton entered the game in relief for the Mud Hens and pitched a one, two, three fifth and sixth inning keeping the Bats at zero on the score board.

Once again with two outs the Mud Hens would decide to ralley. Andrew Knapp hit a two-out single, then Brendon Davis would hit a double and score Knapp giving the Hens a 5-0 lead.

Chuckie Robinson decided that seven inings of no rus was enough for the Bats, so he hit a solo homerun to cut the Mud Hens lead down to 5-1.

The Hens were urgent to get that run back, in the bottom of the seventh inning, Zach Short walked and Justyn-Henry Malloy singled putting runners on the corners, then Andre Lipcius walked, the Hens got the bases loaded with no outs and Donny Sands hit a sarcrifice fly to score a run.

Andy Ibanez hit a single to reload the bases in the seventh inning with just one out, then Jonathan Davis drawed a bases-loaded walk scoring another run for the Hens, capping off a two run seventh inning.

Andrew Mango entered the game for the Mud Hens in the eighth inning a got a huge double play to escape a jam and got out of the inning without giving up a run.

Miguel Diaz entered the game in the ninth inning for the Hens and closing out the 7-1 win.

Tyler Holton got the win improving hos record to 3-0 on the season.

KEY PLAYERS

Zach Short: 1-3, 2R, 2BB

Parker Meadows 1-5, 1R, 1RBI, 1HR

Justy Henry-Malloy: 1-4, 2R, 1BB

Andre Lipcius: 2-3, 1R, 3RBI, 1HR, 2BB

Andy Ibanez: 2-3 1BB

Brenan Hanifee: 4IP, 0R, 3H, 3BB 3K

Tyler Holton: (3-0) 2IP, 0R, 0H, 1BB, 3K

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.