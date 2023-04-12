Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes

April 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (2-8) 8, Buffalo Bisons (5-5) 4

Wednesday, April 12th, 2023 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

Final: ROC 8, BUF 4

WP: Jose Ferrer (1-0, 4.50)

LP: Casey Lawrence (0-2, 5.54)

SV:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ââ9 â R H E

Buffalo 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 â 4 10 2

Rochester 1 4 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 â 8 17 0

Game Information:

First Pitch: 1:04 pm

Temperature: 73°F

Time of Game: 2:43

Attendance: 3,453

Home Runs:

ROC - RF Franklin Barreto (1) solo, off RHP Casey Lawrence in the 2nd (count: 2-1) to left field

ROC - 1B Travis Blankenhorn (2) two-run, off RHP Casey Lawrence in the 2nd (count: 0-0) to right field

ROC - RF Franklin Barreto (2) solo, off RHP Thomas Hatch in the 5th (count: 0-1) to left-center field

Starting Pitchers:

RHP Casey Lawrence: (0-1, 5.54) 3.0 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 20 BF, 70/47 (P/S), left down 6-1

RHP Tommy Romero: (1-1, 6.30) 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, 15 BF, 60/41 (P/S), left up 6-1

RED WINGS NOTES

HITS ON HITS: Rochester turned in a season-high 17 hits in the victory this afternoon, including seven multi-hit performances, and hits from all nine starters...coming into today's game, the Wings ranked last in the International League with 52 total hits, 50 off the leader (TOL, 102).

LASER SHOW: 1B Travis Blankenhorn launched his second homer of the year off familiar foe, Bisons RHP Casey Lawrence in the 2nd...the home run came off the bat at 112 MPH (23 degrees) and traveled 417 ft, the hardest hit ball by a Red Wing this season...the lefty logged a 2-for-4 game at the plate with a pair of RBI and a run scored...

In his career, Blankenhorn boasts a .545 (6-for-11) batting average against Lawrence, including a homer and three doubles.

FRANKIE BIG FLY: RF Franklin Barreto launched two homers in the win today, the first and second hits in a Red Wings uniform for the righty...he is now the third Wings batter this year to record their first two hits of the season in such fashion (Garcia, Adams)...

Barreto's first homer was launched at 105.2 MPH at 39 degrees which traveled 373 ft...his second homer was launched at 101 MPH at 25 degrees traveling 421 ft.

TAKE A MOMENT: RHP Tommy Romero made his first start of 2023 for the Wings, after making six appearances (two starts) with the club a season ago...With the three full innings pitched, the righty has now logged 500.0 career MiLB innings in his professional career...

Romero is now one of seven active Red Wings pitchers to log at least 500.0 MiLB innings.

YADI YADI: LF Yadiel Hernandez paced the Wings offense this afternoon with three hits in five at-bats, scoring a run...this is the Cuban native's first three-hit game at the Triple-A level since 7/7/2021 in Syracuse, with the Red Wings.

BISONS NOTES

HEY, WE KNOW YOU: Wings long-time foe and Bisons RHP Casey Lawrence took the ball to start the game for Buffalo, his 14th appearance (11th start) against Rochester...the Pennsylvania native was tagged with the loss for the second straight time (9/21/22), after earning the win in seven of his first 12 appearances against the Wings...

Lawrence now holds a career 7-2 record with a 3.03 ERA across 59.1 innings against the Red Wings.

âNEXT GAME

Buffalo vs. Rochester

Thursday, April 13th

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.â

RHP Yosver Zulueta (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Joan Adon (0-1, 4.35)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.