April 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs Omaha Storm Chasers

April 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (7-2) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (5-5)

Wednesday - 12:08 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Riley Thompson (0-0, 2.25) vs. LHP Austin Cox (0-0, 3.38)

TODAY'S GAME: Iowa and Omaha continue their series with game two-of-six today as Riley Thompson gets the nod for the I-Cubs. Thompson is coming off his Triple-A debut in which he spun 4.0 innings, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out six. The righty is set to make his first start here at Principal Park and the first in his career against the Storm Chasers. Opposite of Thompson will be Austin Cox set to pitch in his third game of the year, making his second start. Through his first two games, the southpaw is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA, allowing two earned runs on five hits over 5.1 innings. Both runs have come on solo home runs, as he has walked three batters compared to eight strikeouts.

STRING THEM TOGETHER: After scoring in five straight innings (4-8) in Sunday's 11-2 victory over St. Paul, Iowa started last night's game scoring in each of the first three frames. They got one run on a solo shot from Matt Mervis in the first and followed that with three runs in the second on a three-run blast by Dom Nuñez. A single, walk and bases loaded double by Darius Hill gave Iowa a five-spot in the third to bring their lead to 9-0. The third inning marked their fourth time scoring five runs in a single inning this year.

STARTERS FOR THE WIN: It only took nine games into the season, but an I-Cubs pitcher finally earned a win on their record. After tossing 5.0 innings and allowing three earned runs on four hits, Roenis Elías was credited with the victory as Iowa claimed the first game of the series against Omaha on Tuesday night. Elías' five innings pitched also marked the longest outing by a Cubs' starter this season. Along with getting the win for the starting pitching staff, Elías also earned his first-career win as member of the Iowa Cubs and his first-career win against Omaha. M&M: Matt Mervis and Christopher Morel are leading the I-Cubs in multiple different categories including hits (Morel, 11), doubles (Morel, 4), home runs (Mervis, 3), RBI (Mervis, 12), walks (Morel, 9) and stolen bases (Morel, 2). Not only are they leading Iowa's active roster in these categories, they are also tops in the International League. Morel ranks ninth in batting average (.367), fourth in on-base percentage (.525), tied for eighth in on-base plus slugging (1.192), sixth in walks (9) and tied for eighth in extra-base hits (6). Mervis is tied for first in RBI (12), seventh in walks (8) and tied for third with 11 runs scored.

ON THE BOARD: Despite entering last night's game with a perfect 3-0 record at home, all three wins over Columbus were comeback victories. The Clippers got out in front with one run in the first inning in game one, two runs in the fourth inning in game two and five runs in the first inning in the series finale. Iowa flipped the script last night, getting out in front early with a run in the first, three in the second and five in the third. It marked their first time scoring first at home this year.

OUT-HIT, NO PROBLEM: The Iowa Cubs' offense has been one of the best in the league to begin the 2023 season scoring a total of 75 runs through nine games, which ranks first in the International League. Despite jumping out to a record of 7-2 and the plethora of runs being scored, Iowa has been outhit in five of their nine games. However, the I-Cubs have ultimately found a way to win in four of the five games where they have been outhit. The victories where they have been outhit came on April 1 versus Columbus (9-8), April 2 versus Columbus (13-11), the first game of a doubleheader on April 8 against St. Paul (8-7) and last night versus Omaha (10-7).

IT'S A NEW DAY: Last night marked Iowa's first Tuesday game of the season after last week's game got postponed due to inclement weather. Their Wednesday game last week was also cancelled, so today will be their first Wednesday game of the season. Last year, Iowa went 7-6 on Tuesday's at home and 15-9 overall, while going 10-4 on Wednesday's at home and 16-9 overall.

AGAINST OMAHA: The I-Cubs and Storm Chasers are set to play game two of their six-game series and game two of 24 between the two teams this year. After winning last night, Iowa moved to 1-0 on the season against Omaha and 324-295 against the Storm Chasers all-time. They are 178-135 playing at home, where they went 9-3 against Omaha last season.

SHORT HOPS: After their victory last night, the I-Cubs are now 6-0 when hitting a home run ...Iowa is on a four-game home winning streak, with one more win they'll match last year's season-high five game home winning streak...with six wins this month, the I-Cubs already have over half of their April wins from last season, when they won 11 games.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.