Game Information: St. Paul Saints (5-4) vs. Indianapolis Indians (5-5)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 11:05 AM ET

GAME #11 / HOME #5: St. Paul Saints (5-4) vs. Indianapolis Indians (5-5)

PROBABLES: RHP Bailey Ober (0-1, 6.75) vs. RHP Luis Ortiz (0-0, 1.08)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Bally Live app

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Cal Mitchell delivered two clutch, game-tying hits to extend Indianapolis' chances at a series-opening victory, but the St. Paul Saints outlasted the Indians in 12 innings on Tuesday night, 10-6. After Mitchell lined an RBI single into right field to cap a two-run comeback in the bottom of the 11th inning, the Saints offense erupted for four runs in the top of the 12th. With two outs and one run already in, consecutive singles by Mark Contreras and Chris Williams off John O'Reilly drove in three more. The game was back-and-forth from the beginning. With Indy trailing 1-0 in the third inning, Travis Swaggerty roped an RBI single with two outs in the fifth to score Cal Mitchell from second base and tie the game. After the Saints scored the tiebreaking run via a wild pitch in the sixth, Hernan Perez smoked a single into center field to plate another an inning later. The Indians rallied with no outs in the bottom of the ninth. A leadoff single by Malcom Nuñez and consecutive full-count walks to Nick Gonzales and Miguel Andújar loaded the bases. Mitchell then shot a two-run single through the left-side of the infield to force Indianapolis' first extra-inning contest of the season. The teams traded runs in the 10th inning, with Chavez Young tying the game at four runs apiece by racing home on a sacrifice fly by Endy RodrÌguez. A two-run single by Tyler White in the top of the 11th then forced Mitchell's second game-tying effort in the bottom half. After St. Paul brought across four runs in the top of the frame, Jose De Leon slammed the on the Indians to finish the contest after 12 innings.

CAL COMPETES: Cal Mitchell went 3-for-5 with a run scored and three RBI in Tuesday's night loss, including two game-tying RBI singles to extend the game in the ninth and 11th inning. Alongside the clutch hitting at the plate, he made an outstanding diving catch in foul territory in the 11th inning that prevented any further runs scored in the frame. Mitchell was off to a slow start at the plate prior to last night, hitting .100 (3-for-20) with a double, three walks and seven strikeouts in seven games. He found his groove on Tuesday with his first three-hit game with Indy since Aug. 30 at Louisville, which was his sixth three-hit performance in 2022 with Indianapolis.

STRUGGLING AT THE VIC: The Indians have lost their first four games at Victory Field this season. This is the first time they've had a four-game losing streak at home to begin a season since 2011, when they were swept by Columbus in a four-game series from April 7-10. They have been outscored by their opponent 38-16 but have had leads of three runs or more in two of the four contests.

DRIVING IN RUNS: Endy RodrÌguez collected an RBI for the fifth consecutive game on Tuesday afternoon, extending his RBI streak on sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to drive in Chavez Young and tie the ballgame. His five-game RBI streak is the second longest active streak in the International League, behind only Jacksonville's C.J. Hinojosa (six games). Between his six-game stint late last season with Indy and his first seven this season, he has 15 RBI in 14 games. The 22-year-old has logged an RBI in 10 of 14 career Triple-A games and the Indians have a 7-3 record in the games he has driven in a run.

MARCANO IS HIM: Tucupita Marcano extended his hitting streak to eight games to start the season - which is tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League. He has recorded a career-high 10-game hitting streak three times, the last coming from July 16-31, 2022 with Indianapolis. He is having an excellent start to the season, hitting .455 (15-for-33) with seven runs, seven doubles, a triple, home run, .486 on-base percentage, .818 slugging-percentage and 1.304 OPS in eight games. His seven doubles lead all of Minor League Baseball. He leads the International League in doubles and extra-base hits while also ranking in hits (T-2nd), average (3rd), total bases (T-3rd, 27), SLG (4th), OPS (5th) and OBP (7th).

IL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Minor League Baseball and the Indianapolis Indians announced on Monday that infielder Tucupita Marcano was named the International League Player of the Week after swinging a scorching bat at Louisville from April 4-9. Marcano led all professional baseball players with five doubles over the past week. In the International League, he paced qualifiers with a .526 batting average (10-for-19), 1.053 slugging-percentage, 1.603 OPS and seven extra-base hits in five games at Louisville Slugger Field. He also tied for the league lead in hits, total bases (20) and runs (seven). On April 7, he roped a Victory Field era-tying three doubles for the first time since Josh Bell on June 11, 2016.

TODAY: The Indians and Saints will square off in game two of their six-game series today at 11:05 AM ET. Last night's loss snapped the Indians five-game winning streak and stretches their losing streak to four games at home to begin the season. The Indians and Saints met 21 times last season, with the Indians prevailing in the season series, 11-10. The Indians took six of the nine games played at Victory Field vs. the Saints. Today, right-hander Luis Ortiz (0-0, 1.08) will take the mound versus St. Paul's Bailey Ober (0-1, 6.75). Ortiz will make his first career start against the Saints. Today will be Ober's first appearance vs. Indy, he is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA (5er/6.2ip), five walks and 10 strikeouts in his first two starts.

FLAME THROWER: Luis Ortiz will take the mound today for his third start of the season. The 23-year-old is off to a great start to his 2023 campaign, having allowed only one run in 8.1 innings on four hits, four walks, 11 strikeouts, 0.96 WHIP and .138 average-against. Ortiz has ascended from Pittsburgh's No. 22 prospect in 2022 to its No. 4 going into the 2023 season - Pittsburgh's highest rated pitching prospect - according to Baseball America. Ortiz was promoted to Indianapolis on Sept. 1 and made two starts, allowing eight runs (four earned) in 10.0 innings with 12 strikeouts. Pittsburgh selected his contract on Sept. 13, and he debuted with 5.2 scoreless frames at Cincinnati later that day.

THIS DATE IN 2014: The Indians improved to 9-1 on the season with a 6-3 win over Toledo, giving Indy a three-game sweep at Victory Field. Right fielder Gregory Polanco extended his hitting streak to nine games after going 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

