Burdick Bombs Blast Jumbo Shrimp to Fourth Straight Victory
April 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
CHARLOTTE - Peyton Burdick cracked two home runs on Wednesday to blast the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp past the Charlotte Knights 3-1 from Truist Field.
For the 10th game in a row to start the season, the Jumbo Shrimp (6-4) put the leadoff man on to begin their first at-bats when Xavier Edwards walked against Charlotte (5-6) starter A.J. Alexy (0-2). Edwards stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Jake Mangum then lifted a sacrifice fly to right to put Jacksonville ahead two batters into the contest.
Burdick crushed his first homer of the game to lead off the second. His second, a 116.2 mile-per-hour laser beam over the stands in left, came to start the fourth to make it 3-0. The shot was the second-hardest hit in Minor League Baseball this season.
The Jumbo Shrimp did not record a hit the rest of the way. The club's pitching, though, was sharp. The Knights lone run came in the sixth inning. Victor Reyes singled and stole second before scoring on Yolbert Sánchez's RBI double.
Chi Chi González (1-1) yielded that lone run on seven hits in 6.0 innings to earn the win. Steven Okert fanned four batters in 1.2 innings in his second rehab appearance. After Josh Simpson got the final out of the eighth, Johan Quezada struck out two in a perfect ninth to pick up his first save in his Jacksonville debut.
Jacksonville looks for their fifth straight win in Thursday's 7:04 p.m. start at Charlotte. RHP Jake Walters (0-0, 15.00 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:49 p.m. on ESPN 690, www.ESPN690.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 12, 2023
- Knights Fall to 'Shrimp 3-1 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Can't Overcome Scoring Bursts from Toledo, Fall 7-1 on the Road - Louisville Bats
- Hens Take Two In A Row Against Bats - Toledo Mud Hens
- Burdick Bombs Blast Jumbo Shrimp to Fourth Straight Victory - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Ponce de Leon Signed, Assigned to Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Chasers Mash Four Homers in 10-6 Win over I-Cubs in Des Moines - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Early Rochester Offense Dooms Bisons on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - Rochester Red Wings
- Iowa Drops First Home Game - Iowa Cubs
- Wings Blast Their Way Past Buffalo, 8-4 - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 12, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Saints Shut Down Indians in Afternoon Affair - Indianapolis Indians
- Ober Dominates as Saints Grab 5-1 Win over Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Celebrating Jackie Robinson Day & Negro Leagues Baseball this Weekend at Truist Field - Charlotte Knights
- Highlands Latin School to Play Games at Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville Bats
- April 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 12 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Worcester Red Sox Opening Day Ceremonies Start the '23 Season in Style - Worcester Red Sox
- Game Information: St. Paul Saints (5-4) vs. Indianapolis Indians (5-5) - Indianapolis Indians
- Red Wings to Honor 50-Degree Guarantee - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers' Comeback Fall Short in 9-6 Loss to I-Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.