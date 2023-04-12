SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 12, 2023

April 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (6-4) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (6-4)

Game 11 | Home Game 5 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Wednesday, April 12, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Tony Dibrell (1-1, 7.27) vs RHP Randy Vasquez (0-0, 3.52)

LONG BALLERS- The RailRiders have hit four home runs in back-to-back contests tracking back to game two of Saturday's doubleheader in Lehigh Valley. Andres Chaparro blasted two long balls last night, that's home runs in two consecutive games. Estevan Florial had two homers in his return to PNC Field after smacking a team leading 19 in 2022. The RailRiders have now hit 15 homers on the season with three also coming off the bat of Jake Bauers. This ranks SWB 5th in the International League in bombs, behind the leading Las Vegas Aviators who have 20 home runs.

DUNHAM CAN HIT- Elijah Dunham has now had four multi-hit contests including two three-hit games. Last night, Dunham had three base knocks and a walk for the RailRiders. He scored on run hitting third in the order. New to Triple-A, he leads the team with twelve hits, including four doubles. He typically bats in the top half of the order if he is not leading off. Dunham was ranked the 18th prospect in the Yankees farm system prior to the start of the season.

SAVES SECURED - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads all of Triple-A in saves recorded with six total in eight attempts. Norfolk also has six saves in the books. Greg Weissert leads the way with four out of four saves. Weissert was last year's closer recording 18 total in 19 opportunities. He was named International League Pitcher of the Year following the season. In 2023, Michael Gomez and James Norwood each have one save this summer.

HARD HITS - The exit velocity for contact made off the RailRiders bats has been top notch this season. Both homers from Estevan Florial clocked in at 107 mph, while Andres Chaparro's were 100 and 110 mph respectively. Billy McKinney smacked a single at 109 mph and Jesus Bastidas recorded a knock at 105mph. Elijah Dunham, Jake Bauers, and Wilmer Difo each sent a ball back where it came from at 101 miles per hour on the charts.

TEAM CONTRIBUTIONS - Everyone in the starting nine contributed to the victory yesterday with all players reaching base in some form. Everyone got a hit except Jose Godoy, who walked and scored in the fourth. Three batters had multi-hit contests including Florial, Dunham, and Chaparro. It was just the second time that everyone in the starting lineup reached successfully. The defense was golden last night, not committing an error in the contest for just the fourth game this season. The pitching staff recorded a season high 15 strikeouts against Syracuse batters.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE - The team's pitching is fourth in the league with a low 3.71 earned run average. The staff is led by the bullpen which has tossed 55% of the innings. SWB has given up just 35 earned runs, while SYR has given up 42. The Mets are just below them with a 4.55 ERA. Out of 30 teams in the league, the RailRiders have a .243 team average up .012 from the day prior. Syracuse is at the top of the list with a team average of .290 at the plate.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Oswald Peraza (#3 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) alongside outfielder Elijah Dunham (#18) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle (#29) are both set to be essential parts of the starting pitching staff. Peraza made his big-league debut at the end of last season and even aided the Yankees in their postseason race.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.