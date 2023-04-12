Late Inning Grand Slam Sinks Tides
April 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
NASHVILLE, Tn. --- The Norfolk Tides (7-3) fell to the Nashville Sounds (7-4), 8-6, on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. A late inning power surge aided the Sounds as they secure another come-from-behind victory.
Coming off a strong relief outing a few days prior, Chris Vallimont picked up where he left off to open tonight's ballgame by tossing two perfect innings, striking out three batters in the first couple of frames.
To lead off the home half of the third, Eddy Alvarez stepped up to the plate for the Sounds and drove a ball to right field that had just enough distance to clear the wall. Before the inning was over, Mark Kolozsvary showed off his arm when he threw out Sal Frelick who was attempting to steal second, ending the third with the Tides trailing 1-0.
Daz Cameron reached base in the fifth with a walk and motored his way around the bases when Colton Cowser lined a ball into the left-center gap for an RBI triple to tie the game at one apiece. Cowser trotted home on a wild pitch to put the Tides in front 2-1.
Only an inning later, the Tides stirred up more offense as Lewin Díaz blasted one to deep right-center field, a two-run shot that scored Hudson Haskin and gave Norfolk a 4-1 lead over the Sounds in the sixth.
After getting a run a back in the sixth, the Sounds added on in the seventh as they loaded the bags for Brian Navarreto who hit a towering fly ball down the left field line for a grand slam, putting the Sounds back on top, 6-4.
A solo blast off the bat of Jon Singleton extended Nashville's lead in the eighth. Another run would come around to score in the inning giving the Sounds an 8-4 lead before the Tides took their last turn at bat. Jordan Westburg pulled Norfolk closer with a two-run home run to make it an 8-6 game, but that would be all Norfolk could muster in the final frame.
The Tides look to bounce back tomorrow with game three of the series at Nashville beginning at 7:35 p.m. on Thursday night. The Tides will send LHP Bruce Zimmermann (0-0, 3.86) to the mound while the Sounds have yet to announce a starter.
POSTGAME NOTES
Hustlin' Haskin: With one stolen base under his belt already this year, Hudson Haskin added two more to his season total in tonight's game, becoming the first Tides player in 2023 to have multiple stolen bags in a game.
Díaz Goes Deep: In another slugfest, Lewin Díaz hit the furthest home run of the night as his sixth inning blast traveled 423 feet...His second long ball of the year is the third-furthest home run hit by a Tides player this season.
