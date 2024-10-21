Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 1
October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 0-2-0-0 for the first week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers hosted the Reading Royals on Saturday and Sunday. They lost 2-1 on both Saturday and Sunday.
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Saturday, October 19 vs. Reading Royals | 2-1 L
Connor Welsh gave the Railers an early lead by scoring at 19:08 of the first period but Reading goaltender Keith Petruzzelli stopped everything the rest of the way. Logan Britt scored for the Royals to make it 1-1 at 8:23 of the second period then set up Tyler Gratton for the game winner at 12:59 of the third.
Sunday, October 20 vs. Reading Royals | 2-1 L
Reading's first goal came as the puck entered the Worcester end and the Royals wound up in control. Nolan Welsh was set up in the slot by Tyler Gratton after just 4:38. The visitors made it 2-0 with a power play goal at 9:55. Connor McMenamin got it via a 25-footer from the right circle. That was it for Reading's scoring but that was all it needed. The Royals were blanked for the final 50:05. Repaci's goal came late in the third period and gave the Railers a chance to tie it late. Cam McDonald and Riley Piercey got assists on the play for their first points of the season.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, October 25 at Trois-Rivieres Lions | 7:00 p.m. EST
Sunday, October 27 at Maine Mariners | 3:00 p.m. EST
INDIVIDUAL NOTES:
Connor Welsh scored the first goal of the season for the Railers.
Anthony Repaci is the first two-season captain in Railers history, the fifth in Worcester pro history.
Repaci's goal on Sunday was his 66th in a Worcester uniform. That ties him with Justin Papineau of the IceCats for third in city history.
Cole Crowder, Cam McDonald, Justin Gill, and Matt DeMelis all made their professional debuts this weekend.
Jack Randl, Griffin Luce, Matias Rajaniemi, Colin Jacobs, Cole Donhauser, and Michael Bullion each made their Railers debuts this weekend.
TEAM NOTES:
Worcester is now 0-2-0-0 on the season.
The Railers are 0-2-0-0 against the Royals this season
Worcester held Reading to just 16 shots on goal on Saturday, the fewest against in a game in franchise history.
The Railers are 2nd in the ECHL among teams with games played in shots against per game (18.50).
The Railers went 4/5 on the penalty kill to start the season.
