Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears took three out of a possible four points on the road this weekend against division rivals Greenville and South Carolina to begin the 2024-25 regular season.

Upcoming Schedule:

Saturday, October 26 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7PM

Sunday, October 27 - at Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3PM

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 1-0-1-0 (.750)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-0-1-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Three Players - 3 points

MOST GOALS: Tyler Bird - 3 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Three Players - 2 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 9 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Four Players - +2

LAST WEEK'S GAME:

Friday, October 18 at Greenville: 5-4 W OT

Led by the line of Tyler Bird, Brayden Low, and Aaron Luchuk, who combined for seven points, the Solar Bears took an opening night victory in Greenville. Tyler Bird notched a hat trick by scoring the final three Orlando goals, including the game-winning goal in overtime.

Saturday, October 19 at South Carolina: 3-4 OTL

Despite being outshot 16-3 in the opening period, it was the Solar Bears who took a 1-0 lead after Alex Frye scored his second shorthanded goal of the season. Stingrays would tie on a power play goal with just one second left in the second period. Both teams would score twice in the third, including a power play goal by Aaron Luchuk, his 15th in a Solar Bears uniform to set a new Solar Bears franchise record. The Stingrays scored on their first shot of overtime at 36 seconds on a goal by Micah Miller.

BITES:

Tyler Bird scored three times on Friday night and has 75 career goals as a Solar Bear. One away from tying Tristin Langan for the franchise record.

Aaron Luchuk became the new Solar Bears power play goal scoring franchise leader Saturday night with his 15th man-up goal in a Solar Bear uniform, passing Ross Olsson.

Alex Frye's first two goals of the season have come shorthanded.

Solar Bears overtime loss on Saturday was its first loss of any kind when scoring first since March 8, 2024 at Florida. A stretch of 15 straight regular season games.

Solar Bears have earned at least a point in its first two road games for the first time since the 2016-17 season. (Nov. 1, 2016 at SC 6-2 W, Nov. 3, 2016 at GRN 2-1 OTL)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 3 GP, 1-0-2, .890%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 6 GP, 2g-4a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 4 GP, 0g-0a

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 5 GP, 4-0-1, .882%

