Bison Complete Trade with Stingrays
October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has traded forward Jamie Engelbert to the South Carolina Stingrays. This move completes the future considerations portion of the previous trade that sent forwards Jonny Evans and Jackson Leppard to the Bison.
Engelbert, 24, tallied one assist with a +1 rating over the two games this weekend against the Toledo Walleye. Last season, he skated in 28 games with Providence College scoring seven goals and four assists (11 points) with 16 penalty minutes and a +3 rating.
The 6-foot-4 forward tallied 24 goals and 21 assists (45 points) and 96 penalty minutes in 145 games with Providence College over five seasons.
Engelbert is home to Whitby, Ontario.
The Bison return to the Grossinger Motors Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday against the Iowa Heartlanders. All fans are encouraged to join the Halloween Celebration including a costume contest. For more information on tickets visit bloomingtonhockey.com, ticketmaster.com or call (309) 965-HERD. To receive all the latest Bison news, sign up for the newsletter on the Bison webpage.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 21, 2024
- Bison Complete Trade with Stingrays - Bloomington Bison
- Stingrays Acquire Jamie Engelbert from the Bloomington Bison to Complete Previous Trade - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - October 21 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Acquire Forward Reed Lebster in Trade with Florida - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Weekly, October 21, 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Add Experience in Veteran Forward Reid Petryk - Tulsa Oilers
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals on Saturday, November 9th, Learn to Skate at Body Zone Sports & Wellness Complex on Wednesday, November 6th - Reading Royals
- Komets Hunt Down Heartlanders - Fort Wayne Komets
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Reading's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Parker Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for October 19-22, 2024 - Reading Royals
- Hartford Wolf Pack Sign Brett Budgell to AHL Contract, Series of Transactions Announced - Bloomington Bison
- Grizzlies Weekly: Road Trip Continues in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Although the Curtain Was Raised, the Lions Went Down - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Heartlanders Meet Bison at Xtream Arena Thursday - Iowa Heartlanders
- Knight Monsters Announce Team Captains for Inaugural Season - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Opens 50th with World Record Win, Readies for Orange Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rabbits Recap: October 21, 2024 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 1 - Worcester Railers HC
- Rays Weekly Report- October 21 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Portland Named #1 Minor League Sports Market by Sports Business Journal - Maine Mariners
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 1: October 21, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.