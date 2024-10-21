Bison Complete Trade with Stingrays

October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has traded forward Jamie Engelbert to the South Carolina Stingrays. This move completes the future considerations portion of the previous trade that sent forwards Jonny Evans and Jackson Leppard to the Bison.

Engelbert, 24, tallied one assist with a +1 rating over the two games this weekend against the Toledo Walleye. Last season, he skated in 28 games with Providence College scoring seven goals and four assists (11 points) with 16 penalty minutes and a +3 rating.

The 6-foot-4 forward tallied 24 goals and 21 assists (45 points) and 96 penalty minutes in 145 games with Providence College over five seasons.

Engelbert is home to Whitby, Ontario.

The Bison return to the Grossinger Motors Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday against the Iowa Heartlanders. All fans are encouraged to join the Halloween Celebration including a costume contest. For more information on tickets visit bloomingtonhockey.com, ticketmaster.com or call (309) 965-HERD. To receive all the latest Bison news, sign up for the newsletter on the Bison webpage.

