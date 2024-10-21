K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Opens 50th with World Record Win, Readies for Orange Ice

K-Wings set their second Guinness World Records title on Saturday, kick off painted ice lineup with Orange Ice Sunday.

OVERALL RECORD: 1-0-0-0

LAST WEEK: 1-0-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (1-0-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, began their 50th Anniversary season by setting the Guinness World Records for Most People Waving Foam Fingers Simultaneously and beat the Cincinnati Cyclones (0-0-1-0) in overtime Saturday at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo now heads to Fort Wayne for its first road tilt of the season this Saturday and then hosts Cincinnati for Orange Ice, presented by Infuse Wellness, at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Make sure to wear your best Halloween costume for the contest and get ready to skate the ice post-game on Colored Ice. Detailed information on the event is in the *Upcoming Events *section below.

The World Record title, set at 3,414 people, broke the previous record set by Delaware State University on October 19, 2019, and the attempt happened during the first intermission of Saturday's Home Opener.

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-0 (3-2 F/OT)

In the Home Opener, Kalamazoo took down the Cincinnati Cyclones, 3-2 in overtime. Rookie forward Josh Bloom (1) scored his first professional goal just 17 seconds into OT to give Kalamazoo the victory. Defenseman Jay Keranen (1) and forward Quinn Preston (1) notched first-period goals 2:23 apart to kick off the game, and goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (1-0-0-0) made 20 stops to earn his first victory of the season.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings play two games this week with one at game at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo hosts Orange Ice, presented by Infuse Wellness, on Sunday, October 27 at 3 p.m. against the Cincinnati Cyclones at Wings Event Center. Come to the game in your spookiest outfit, and be part of the costume contest on-ice for prizes at first intermission (Space is LIMITED | Register upon arrival). Plus, stick around after the game for a Halloween post-game skate ($5 Skate rentals available)!

Orange Ice will also be the first time this season that you can take advantage of the Hungry Howies Friends & Family Deal ! For just $45, you can have four tickets to the game, four K-Wings hats AND a $20 voucher to Hungry Howies!

RESULTS

Saturday, Oct. 19 - Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 2 F/OT (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings (1-0-0-0) took down the Cincinnati Cyclones (0-0-1-0), 3-2 in overtime, in the Home Opener Saturday at Wings Event Center. Josh Bloom (1) scored his first professional goal just 17 seconds into the overtime period to give Kalamazoo the victory. Jay Keranen (1) started the scoring with a goal just 1:56 into the game. The K-Wings made it 2-0 as Preston (1) deflected a high-slot slapper by Joe Arntsen (1) at the 4:19 mark of the first period. Cincinnati struck back with a power play goal at the 17:15 mark of the first period. After a scoreless second, the Cyclones tied the game with a goal at the 10:59 mark of the third frame. Jonathan Lemieux (1-0-0-0) earned the win in net stopping 20 of 22 shots by Cincinnati. Kalamazoo went 0-for-1 on the power play while the Cyclones were 1-for-2 with the man advantage.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Saturday, Oct. 26 - Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m. EDT - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (Fort Wayne, IN)

Sunday, Oct. 27 - Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3:00 p.m. EDT - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

Oct. 14 Goaltender Ty Young was assigned to Kalamazoo by Vancouver (NHL)

FAST FACTS

-

Kalamazoo has earned points in 44 of 66 one-goal games (34-22-9-1) coming into this week under Head Coach Joel Martin (145 games coached) -

Rookie forward Josh Bloom scored his first professional goal as the game-winner in overtime Saturday -

Rookie defenseman Joe Arntsen scored his first professional point with an assist Saturday in his pro debut

TEAM TRENDS

-

1-0-0-0 when scoring first this season -

1-0 in overtime this season

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 0/1 (0%)

This Season - 0/1 (0%)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 1/2 (50%)

This Season - 1/2 (50%)

--

The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks and the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.

