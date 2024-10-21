Rays Weekly Report- October 21

October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays celebrate their overtime win against Orlando

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays started the season with a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday night. The win was Jared Nightingale's first victory as Head Coach. The Stingrays now have a home and home against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits coming up this weekend, beginning this Friday in Greenville at 7:05 pm.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 1-0-0-0 LAST WEEK: 1-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAME

Saturday, October 19 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 4-3 W

The Stingrays got goals from Grant Cruikshank, Kyler Kupka, Charlie Combs, and Micah Miller, while Mitchell Gibson had 25 saves in a season-opening 4-3 OT victory over the Orlando Solar Bears in front of a crowd of 6,022 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum. Miller scored the game-winning goal 36 seconds into overtime.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Grant Cruikshank, Kyler Kupka, Charlie Combs, Micah Miller (1)

Assists: Austin Magera, Jayden Lee (2)

Points: Austin Magera, Grant Cruikshank, Jayden Lee (2)

Plus/Minus: Charlie Combs, Jayden Lee (+2)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur (7)

Power Play Goals: Grant Cruikshank (1)

Wins: Mitchell Gibson (1)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.97)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.885)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, October 25 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, October 26 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 6:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

NUMBER ONE FOR NIGHTY: In his Head Coaching debut, Jared Nightingale earned his first career win on Saturday night. After the game, Stingrays captain Jacob Graves gave Nightingale the game puck.

STAT OF THE WEEK: Three of the four goal scorers from Saturday's game played college hockey at St. Cloud State University. Micah Miller played there from 2018-2023, Kyler Kupka from 2019-2024, and Grant Cruikshank in the 2022-23 season. All three players played five seasons of college hockey, with Miller and Kupka spending their entire collegiate careers at SCSU.

