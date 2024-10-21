Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 1: October 21, 2024

October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Overall Record: 2-0-0-0, T-1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Won

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

October 19 at Bloomington (2-0 Win)

October 20 at Bloomington (4-2 Win

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

October 23 at Idaho (9:10 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

October 25 at Idaho (9:10 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

October 26 at Idaho (9:10 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

WALLEYE NOTES

Walleye Wrangle Bison: The Toledo Walleye claimed their first two wins of the season, taking a pair of wins over the Bloomington Bison on Saturday (2-0) and Sunday (4-2). The Walleye found the back of the net six times and held the Bison scoreless for the first 83:31 of their in-game existence.

Blazing Bantle: Forward Carson Bantle has made quite an impression to begin his pro career. The rookie forward has scored the first goal of every single game the Walleye have played this year, both preseason and regular season. Bantle took a four-point preseason showing directly into the regular season for the Walleye. Bantle scored a redirect from Colin Swoyer for his first professional goal and game-winning goal on Saturday, then tallied the first score again on Sunday in the eventual 4-2 win.

Battlin' Bedzy: Goaltender Jan Bednar pieced together his first win of the season with a stellar showing between the pipes. Bednar saved all 24 Bloomington shots for his first shutout of the season and fourth professional shutout. Bednar closed the 2023-24 season on a hot stretch that included a Goaltender of the Month award in March. Bednar looked last night as if he hasn't skipped a beat over the summer heading into the new season.

Super Seger: Forward Gabriel Seger has found himself off to a hot start. Seger has tallied three points (1G, 2A) in two games to begin his professional career. The Swede landed his first career point by assisting Mitchell Lewandowski's empty-netter on Saturday, then followed it up with another assist and his first pro goal on Sunday at 1:29 of the third period.

Up the Mountains: The Walleye are heading West to play three games in four days against the Idaho Steelheads. The Steelheads are 1-0-0-0 to start the season, as they took a 7-2 win over Utah in their season opener.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Carson Bantle (2G = 2 points, GWG)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (1-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 SVP)

