Hartford Wolf Pack Sign Brett Budgell to AHL Contract, Series of Transactions Announced
October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Brett Budgell on a standard player contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Budgell has been loaned to the Bloomington Bison.
Additionally, the Wolf Pack have recalled defenseman Case McCarthy from loan to the Bison. Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury also announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Hugo Ollas to the Bison from the Wolf Pack.
Budgell, 23, recorded an assist in two games with the Bison during the club's opening weekend on Saturday and Sunday against the Toledo Walleye. A season ago, Budgell appeared in 44 games with the Iowa Heartlanders and 19 contests with the Iowa Wild. He recorded one assist with the Wild and 14 goals and 16 assists (30 points) with the Heartlanders.
The St. John's, Newfoundland native attended Wolf Pack training camp on a professional tryout this fall.
McCarthy, 23, scored a goal in two appearances with the Bison over the weekend. A season ago, McCarthy appeared in 39 games with Boston University, scoring four goals and five assists (nine points). He served as captain of the Terriers.
The Troy, New York native dressed in two games with the Wolf Pack following the conclusion of his NCAA career. He made his professional debut on April 19 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
The Bison return to the Grossinger Motors Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday against the Iowa Heartlanders. All fans are encouraged to join the Halloween Celebration including a costume contest. For more information on tickets visit bloomingtonhockey.com, ticketmaster.com or call (309) 965-HERD. To receive all the latest Bison news, sign up for the newsletter on the Bison webpage.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 21, 2024
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Reading's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Parker Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for October 19-22, 2024 - Reading Royals
- Hartford Wolf Pack Sign Brett Budgell to AHL Contract, Series of Transactions Announced - Bloomington Bison
- Grizzlies Weekly: Road Trip Continues in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Although the Curtain Was Raised, the Lions Went Down - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Heartlanders Meet Bison at Xtream Arena Thursday - Iowa Heartlanders
- Knight Monsters Announce Team Captains for Inaugural Season - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Opens 50th with World Record Win, Readies for Orange Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rabbits Recap: October 21, 2024 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 1 - Worcester Railers HC
- Rays Weekly Report- October 21 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Portland Named #1 Minor League Sports Market by Sports Business Journal - Maine Mariners
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 1: October 21, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bloomington Bison Stories
- Hartford Wolf Pack Sign Brett Budgell to AHL Contract, Series of Transactions Announced
- Bison Suffer 4-2 Loss to Walleye
- Bison Drop Season Opener to Walleye
- Bison Drop Season Opener to Walleye
- Eddie Matsushima Named Captain of Bison, Jonny Evans Named Assistant Captain