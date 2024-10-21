Hartford Wolf Pack Sign Brett Budgell to AHL Contract, Series of Transactions Announced

Bloomington, Ill. - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Brett Budgell on a standard player contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Budgell has been loaned to the Bloomington Bison.

Additionally, the Wolf Pack have recalled defenseman Case McCarthy from loan to the Bison. Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury also announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Hugo Ollas to the Bison from the Wolf Pack.

Budgell, 23, recorded an assist in two games with the Bison during the club's opening weekend on Saturday and Sunday against the Toledo Walleye. A season ago, Budgell appeared in 44 games with the Iowa Heartlanders and 19 contests with the Iowa Wild. He recorded one assist with the Wild and 14 goals and 16 assists (30 points) with the Heartlanders.

The St. John's, Newfoundland native attended Wolf Pack training camp on a professional tryout this fall.

McCarthy, 23, scored a goal in two appearances with the Bison over the weekend. A season ago, McCarthy appeared in 39 games with Boston University, scoring four goals and five assists (nine points). He served as captain of the Terriers.

The Troy, New York native dressed in two games with the Wolf Pack following the conclusion of his NCAA career. He made his professional debut on April 19 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

