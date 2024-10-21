Try Hockey for Free with the Royals on Saturday, November 9th, Learn to Skate at Body Zone Sports & Wellness Complex on Wednesday, November 6th
October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by St. Luke's University Health Network, will hold their next Try Hockey For Free program on Saturday, November 9th from 4:15 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex. This is a monthly opportunity for kids in our community to try hockey at NO CHARGE!
If your child is NEW to hockey and aged 4-9, they are eligible to participate in our event!
If you have any questions, please reach out to Coach Joely Griffith (jgriffith@royalshockey.com).
Additionally, consider joining the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex's Learn to Skate program beginning on Wednesday, November 6th! Sign up and learn more: https://bodyzonesports.com/learn-to-skate/
The RRYHA is also holding private lessons and clinics run by our coaching staff! If you'd like to advance your hockey skills, click "See All Clinics/Lessons" below!
See All Clinics/Lessons
All clinics are run by Director of the Reading Jr. Royals, Bryce Witman
To provide top-notch individualized instruction, each slot will have no more than 19 players and 6 goalies.
Goalies, please reach out to Coach Bryce Witman (bwitman@royalshockey.com) before registering.
Lion's Den Team Store RRYHA Apparel!
The Lion's Den is open daily 9 AM - 4 PM! Get your biggest Royals fan our new apparel and gear for the new year!
Check out the NEW Jr. Royals merchandise arriving daily: bit.ly/LionsDenStore
