Although the Curtain Was Raised, the Lions Went Down

October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - Celebrations surrounding the (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières' launch of their fourth season didn't go quite according to plan as the visiting Reading Royals played spoilers, claiming a 3-2 victory.

The Lions' Jakov Novak quickly picked up where he left off last season, scoring his first goal of the 2024-25 campaign just 16 seconds into the game. The two teams then exchanged scoring chances with Lions netminder Luke Cavallin up to the challenge, backstopping everything thrown his way. The Lions newly-named captain Morgan Adams-Moisan doubled Trois-Rivières' lead with just two seconds remaining in the period.

The second stanza saw the Royals bringing the teams back to square one by scoring twice, one of which was a power play tally. The Lions had a few good scoring chances but were unable to find the back of the Reading net.

Both teams had scoring opportunities throughout the third period, but it was the Royals who were able to break the deadlock: Connor McMenamin spoiled the Lions' home opener by beating Cavallin at the 16:30 mark.

The Lions return to action on Friday, October 25, once again at Colisée Vidéotron, when the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers will be the opponents.

1st star: Connor McMenamin, Reading Royals

2nd star: Luke Cavallin, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Brycen Martin, Lions de Trois-Rivières

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.