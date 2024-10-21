Oilers Add Experience in Veteran Forward Reid Petryk

October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Monday the signing of veteran forward Reid Petryk.

Petryk, 31, joins Tulsa after posting 13 points (3g, 10a) in 33 EIHL games with the Glasgow Clan last season.

Returning to North America after four seasons in Europe, Petryk most recently played in the ECHL in 2018-19 with Idaho, recording 44 points (19g, 25a) in 52 games as a Steelhead. The majority of the veteran forward's career has been in the AHL, compiling 79 points (37g, 42a) over 212 games with San Antonio, Lake Erie and Chicago.

"He's a veteran player that we remember from his time in Idaho," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "He brings more size up the middle and is a solid two-way player that brings a lot of experience to our lineup. We look forward to his addition to the roster."

Petryk played his first full pro season in 2014-15 with the Lake Erie Monsters, recording 13 points (4g, 9a) in 35 AHL games while also appearing 26 times in the ECHL with Fort Wayne.

The 6'1, 205 lbs. center joined the San Antonio Rampage in 2015-16, ranking third on the team in goals (15) and second in games played (72) enroute to a career-high 37 AHL points and a two-year NHL contract with the Colorado Avalanche. The two-way forward continued with the Rampage on assignment from the Avalanche through the next two seasons, recording 28 points (17g, 11a) in 96 games.

Prior to turning pro, the Edmonton, Alberta native played in the WHL, producing 160 points (65g, 95a) and 245 PIM in 321 games with Medicine Hat, Everett and Edmonton. Petryk hoisted the Ed Chynoweth and Memorial Cups with his hometown Oil Kings in 2014, notching four points (2g, 2a) in five Memorial Cup games.

