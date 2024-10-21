Portland Named #1 Minor League Sports Market by Sports Business Journal

PORTLAND, ME - Portland, Maine has been named the #1 Minor League Sports Market of 2024, according to Sports Business Journal. Since the rankings began in 2005, this is the first time that Portland has received the honor. The story can be read here.

The Mariners are featured in the story along with the Portland Sea Dogs, Maine Celtics, and Portland Hearts of Pine. With a 16% year-over-year attendance increase from 2022-23 to 2023-24, the Mariners were a major factor in Portland's ascent on the list. Now in their sixth ECHL season, the Mariners are entering a new era under the ownership of Dexter Paine, who recently acquired the franchise from Comcast Spectacor.

Sports Business Journal has been ranking the nation's top minor league sports markets approximately every two years since 2005. Prior to taking the top spot this year, Portland ranked as high as #5 in 2011, and remained in the top 15 until 2015. Since the Mariners came to town, Portland has moved up the list each cycle, rising from #71 to #1 since the last rankings were released in 2022.

Coming off their first victory of the season on Saturday, the Mariners continue their seven-game season-opening homestand this weekend with a "$3 Deweys Threekend," taking on the Norfolk Admirals Friday and Saturday, and the Worcester Railers on Sunday. Friday's game is "Peanuts Night" presented by WGME, featuring the first specialty jersey and auction of the season.

