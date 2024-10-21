Reading's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Parker Gahagen of the Reading Royals is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 19-22. It is the sixth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor, which is tied for the fifth most in ECHL history.

Gahagen stopped 19 shots in a 3-2 win at Trois-Rivières on Friday and made 22 saves in a 2-1 victory at Worcester on Sunday.

Under contract to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, Gahagen has appeared in 116 career ECHL games with Newfoundland, Utah, Florida, Jacksonville and Reading, posting a career record of 70-30-7 with 11 shutouts, a 2.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .923. He has also seen action in 30 career AHL games with San Jose, Toronto, Colorado, Milwaukee and Lehigh Valley going 12-12-3 with a 2.87 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Prior to turning pro, Gahagen saw action in 110 career games at Army where he went 41-49-16 with 10 shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.