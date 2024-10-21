Heartlanders Meet Bison at Xtream Arena Thursday

October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







The Heartlanders take on the Bloomington Bison for the first time on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7:00 p.m., the first of 15 meetings this year. The Bison played their first two games in team history this weekend and dropped both to Toledo.

Rookie Matthew Sop netted a goal in both games last week and is tied for the team lead in points with three.

The Heartlanders have at least one home game every week over the next four weeks, starting with Marvel Night on Thursday, Oct. 24, featuring specialty Miles Morales jerseys.

Last week's games

Game #1 Friday, Oct. 18: Heartlanders fall, 6-5, to Fort Wayne

Game #2 Saturday, Oct. 19: Despite a game-tying goal late in the third, the Heartlanders ultimately fall in OT to Fort Wayne, 2-1

This week's games

Thursday Oct. 24 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington Bison (Marvel Night)

Saturday Oct. 26 at 7:00 p.m. @ Bloomington Bison

October 24th: Marvel Night

Fans/Heartlanders Assemble! Unleash your inner hero with the Heartlanders, where hockey action meets the excitement of Marvel! On October 24th, don't miss the first matchup against the Bloomington Bison at 7:00 p.m. The team will be wearing Miles Morales jerseys. Join the fun by coming dressed as your favorite superhero (no masks). Don't miss out on creating legendary memories and grab a poster while supplies last.

October 30th: Puck or Treat

Trick or Treat yourself to a SPOOKTACULAR night of Halloween fun with the Heartlanders! Don't be scared, this is a hauntingly fun night you do not want to miss. Come dressed in your most fa-boo-lous costume (no masks), doors open at 6:00 p.m. on October 30th for an eerie-sistible 7:00 p.m. matchup against the Bloomington Bison.

You may have heard we made some big news in our final game of the 2023-24 season - our first-ever sellout in team history! That game featured a pre-game tailgate and fireworks (literally and figuratively) inside Xtream Arena, and we are going to recreate that high-energy, 5-star fan experience at 5 specific games during the 2024-25 season. Join the fun of those experiences by purchasing our new REVAMPED 5-Star Ticket Package.

Single-game tickets, mini-plans, group tickets, flex tickets and season-ticket plans are available! Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options, or visit this link to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!

Follow Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) and don't miss any of the excitement. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.