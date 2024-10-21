Stingrays Acquire Jamie Engelbert from the Bloomington Bison to Complete Previous Trade
October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have acquired forward Jamie Engelbert from the Bloomington Bison to complete the previous trade that sent Jonny Evans and Jackson Leppard to Bloomington.
Engelbert, 24, is in his first season of professional hockey. The 6-4 205-pound forward skated in each of Bloomington's first two games last weekend, and he recorded an assist in Sunday's matchup. The Cobourg, Ontario native spent the previous five seasons playing Division I hockey for the Providence College Friars, amassing 45 points (24 goals, 21 assists) in 145 NCAA games.
The Stingrays will face off against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits this weekend in a home-and-home starting Friday, Oct. 25, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 21, 2024
- Bison Complete Trade with Stingrays - Bloomington Bison
- Stingrays Acquire Jamie Engelbert from the Bloomington Bison to Complete Previous Trade - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - October 21 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Acquire Forward Reed Lebster in Trade with Florida - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Weekly, October 21, 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Add Experience in Veteran Forward Reid Petryk - Tulsa Oilers
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals on Saturday, November 9th, Learn to Skate at Body Zone Sports & Wellness Complex on Wednesday, November 6th - Reading Royals
- Komets Hunt Down Heartlanders - Fort Wayne Komets
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Reading's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Parker Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for October 19-22, 2024 - Reading Royals
- Hartford Wolf Pack Sign Brett Budgell to AHL Contract, Series of Transactions Announced - Bloomington Bison
- Grizzlies Weekly: Road Trip Continues in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Although the Curtain Was Raised, the Lions Went Down - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Heartlanders Meet Bison at Xtream Arena Thursday - Iowa Heartlanders
- Knight Monsters Announce Team Captains for Inaugural Season - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Opens 50th with World Record Win, Readies for Orange Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rabbits Recap: October 21, 2024 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 1 - Worcester Railers HC
- Rays Weekly Report- October 21 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Portland Named #1 Minor League Sports Market by Sports Business Journal - Maine Mariners
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 1: October 21, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.