Stingrays Acquire Jamie Engelbert from the Bloomington Bison to Complete Previous Trade

October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have acquired forward Jamie Engelbert from the Bloomington Bison to complete the previous trade that sent Jonny Evans and Jackson Leppard to Bloomington.

Engelbert, 24, is in his first season of professional hockey. The 6-4 205-pound forward skated in each of Bloomington's first two games last weekend, and he recorded an assist in Sunday's matchup. The Cobourg, Ontario native spent the previous five seasons playing Division I hockey for the Providence College Friars, amassing 45 points (24 goals, 21 assists) in 145 NCAA games.

The Stingrays will face off against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits this weekend in a home-and-home starting Friday, Oct. 25, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

