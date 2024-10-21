Rabbits Recap: October 21, 2024

October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

One game down, 71 to go. Read what was on Opening Night, presented by Bon Secours, against the Orlando Solar Bears.

Here's a look at what was, and what is to come, in the first "Rabbits Recap" of the 2024-25 Season!

REGULAR SEASON GAME 1 (Friday, October 18, 2024)

Orlando Solar Bears 5, Greenville Swamp Rabbits 4 (OT) TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO F SHOTS PP ORL 2 1 1 1 -- 5 37 0/1 GVL 2 1 1 0 -- 4 30 2/5

ORL : Bird- Hat Trick, GWG at 2:07 of OT; Luchuk-2ast

GVL: Rolofs-1st Pro Goal, 2ast; Moynihan-1st Pro Goal, Ast; Berge-2ast (1st Pro Pts)

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, October 25th vs South Carolina (PROJECT SEARCH NIGHT, presented by Bon Secours)

Saturday, October 26th @ South Carolina

SWAMP RABBITS LEADERS G Rolofs/Moynihan/Fawcett/Young 1 Ast Berge/Rolofs 2 Pts Stuart Rolofs 1g-2ast=3pts Rookie Pts Stuart Rolofs 1g-2ast=3pts Defenseman Pts Parker Berge 2ast +/- Fawcett/Moynihan +1 PIM Savoie/Moynihan 2 PPG Colton Young 1 SHG N/A -- Wins (Goalie) N/A -- Losses (Goalie) Dryden McKay 0-0-1-0 GAA Dryden McKay 4.87 SV% Dryden McKay 0.865

NOTES AND NUMBERS

THAT'S A GOOD STU YOU'VE COOKED: Swamp Rabbits rookie STUART ROLOFS made his presence known in his professional debut on Friday against Orlando. The forward banged home a power play goal in his first shift of the game 8:39 of the first period, and cashed in with another two assists for a three-point night in the overtime defeat. Rolofs came to the Swamp Rabbits via the Oshawa Generals of the OHL, where he led the team to a finish in the OHL Finals last season.

HE'S NOT THE ONLY ONE: While Rolofs definitely had a night to remember with a number of professional firsts, so did forward PATRICK MOYNIHAN and defenseman PARKER BERGE, who each notched their first two professional points in the overtime defeat on Friday. Moynihan, 2021 World Junior gold medalist with Team USA, earned his first pro goal and first pro assist in just his second pro game, while Berge, coming from the WHL's Everett Silvertips and Regina Pats, collected a pair of assists, the first of his career. NOt to be outdone, former University of Minnesota captain BRYCE BRODZINSKI also notched his firs professional point, an assist, in what was also his pro debut.

GAME OF INCHES: Friday's overtime loss was the sixth time in the last seven season openers that the first game of the season was decided by a goal. The Swamp Rabbits, dating back to the 2018-19 opener, are 3-1-3-0 to start the season. The team is also riding a three-game point streak in the first game of the season, going 1-0-2-0 all at home, since the 2022-23 season-opener.

STINGY RIVALRY: The Swamp Rabbits enter this weekend facing their in-state rivals, the South Carolina Stingrays, for the first of two out of 12 meetings on the season. Although both teams swiped five wins each over the course of 10 head-to-head clashes in 2023-24, the Swamp Rabbits won the series with 11 points, put together by a 5-4-1-0 record. This year's dozen meetings feature five in the friendly confines of Bon Secours Wellness Arena, while the remaining seven come at North Charleston Coliseum

THEY SAID IT

"We've put the time in, we've put the work in...we're really happy with the energy from camp, the work ethic, the attention to detail, the compete level. It's all been really good, so regardless of tonight, I'm really happy with where this team is at now. Hopefully we get off to a great start and play some great hockey."

-Kyle Mountain, Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations on the preparation leading into Opening Night, presented by Bon Secours

"I just think about all the support within this organization, within this staff, and even thinking through growing up playing hockey and my family. I got a lot of great phone calls and messages wishing me luck. It'll be a really cool moment. Ultimately, it's about the players, so I want to prepare as best as I can for them and allow them to succeed."

-Coach Mountain on the emotions and thoughts entering his head coaching debut in the professional ranks

"It's the same message for everyone, really: just play your game. Play hard, and maybe in the first game keep it a bit more simple than you're used to, but at the end of the day, it's hockey. Go out and do what got you here."

-#24 Ben Freeman (Captain) on five players achieving their professional debut and his message to a successful first professional game

"I got ready for the game just like I usually do, treated it like any other game. That was actually my first shift I scored on too. Took the original shot, got blocked by the D, and just threw [the rebound] on net. Good things happen when you get pucks on net.

"We just have to get back to our basics here in practice this week, watch the video, see what we need to better, and we'll be ready for [South Carolina] on Friday."

-#89 Stuart Rolofs on his professional debut and the growth ahead against the Stingrays

"It's a great start for him. [Stuart] just plays that brand of hockey that we like: he plays fast, he plays physical. [Tyson Fawcett's] goal at the end of the 2nd Period, he's in there hunting on the forecheck, and that's how we want to play all the time. For a younger guy to step in and do that right away in his first game is a great sign, and we're excited for him moving forward."

-Coach Mountain regarding Stuart Rolofs' 3-point professional debut on Friday

"It's just how do we find our standard and how do we maintain it. The guys will get a bit of rest this weekend, which is much needed after a long camp, and then we're back at it Monday. We'll watch the video, see what we see, and get back to work."

-Coach Mountain regarding next steps vs South Carolina

